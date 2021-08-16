Glancing Back for Aug. 16

100 years ago,

Aug. 16, 1921

MATTOON — Ira Powell, Mattoon city attorney, met a tragic death this morning as the result of injuries received in a fall from the loft of the shed on his premises on Champaign Avenue. Mr. Powell was remodeling one end of the sheds into a garage and was working on it before business hours this morning. Mrs. Powell, noticing her husband's car was still in the drive, went to the garage where she found her husband sitting still. He feebly asked her to call a doctor but he died of a brain concussion about a half-hour later. Mr. Powell, aged 39, was born on a farm near Coles Station. He was admitted to the bar in 1909 and elected Mattoon city attorney in 1911... MATTOON — This morning Edward F. Poorman transferred the Mattoon Post Office and possession of the federal building of which he has been custodian to Mack Sparks, newly appointed acting postmaster. Mr. Sparks succeeds Mr. Poorman, an appointee of President Wilson on March 27, 1914. There are 10 other employees in the post office, as well as eight city carriers and seven rural mail carriers. Mr. Sparks is Mattoon's 18th postmaster with the first being James M. True, appointed on July 14, 1855.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A St. Louis traffic survey agency has recommended that Douglas Street, located at the west edge of Charleston, be extended south from Lincoln Avenue to Coolidge Avenue and then east to Illinois Route 130 as part of a proposed bypass loop. Crawford-Bunte-Roden of St. Louis was awarded a city contract to study traffic issues in Charleston. The study says the proposed bypass will be part of a southern east-west bypass system while providing access between Lincoln/Route 16 and Route 130 north of the proposed Lincoln Lake development. Among other suggestions, the firm calls for widening of University Drive and E Street south and north of Lincoln, a traffic light at the intersection of Fifth and Madison and that 10th and 11th streets be converted to one-way streets... CHARLESTON — Seneca M. Abell, 45, of Paradise Township today was named as Coles County superintendent of highways. Coles County Clerk Harry Grafton said the appointment was made in an adjourned meeting of the county board of supervisors. The appointment is effective Tuesday. Abell will receive an annual salary of $14,000 and $1,800 annual car allowance.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — A Mattoon school district committee studying long-term facility usage is looking at models of what school buildings might be like in the year 2010. The committee had a brainstorming session yesterday in which members broke into small groups. The groups had some consensus on statements such as having school buildings comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act to having modern technology. The next step is to reach consensus on a plan and then put in some estimated costs, said Superintendent Richard Berg... SPRINGFIELD — A Moultrie County youth showed the grand champion wether at the Illinois State Fair. Dustin Cruitt of Moultrie County showed a crossbred, which was declared the the grand champion wether of the open wether show. The reserve grand champion was shown by a Kankakee resident. A wether is a neutered male sheep. The Illinois State Fair concludes Sunday.

