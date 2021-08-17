Glancing Back for Aug. 17

100 years ago,

Aug. 17, 1921

MATTOON — Coroner F.S. Schilling held an inquest yesterday evening to inquire into the death of Mattoon City Attorney Ira Powell. The verdict of the jury was: "Death from a ruptured blood vessel, Cause unknown." There was no evidence to support the theory first advanced that he had fallen from the loft of the shed. There were no bruises on the body. Testimony of physicians points to a severe strain, possibly the self-starting device on his car failed to work and the rupture of the blood vessel was occasioned by the exertion of Mr. Powell attempting to crank the car by hand... MATTOON — Several hundred Mattoon residents went out to Coles Station yesterday evening for the fried chicken dinner given by the women of the Baptist Church on the church lawn. The supper was all that such an occasion should be. There was fried chicken, a hundred fowls being killed. There were used three bushels of potatoes, 75 loaves of bread and 30 cakes. The applesauce, the old, substantial real country sauce, was proclaimed the finest ever. The women in charge of the affair were Mrs. Nellie Shirey, president; Mrs. Nora Hunt and Mrs. W.J. Phillips, vice presidents; Mrs. Sam Sherry, secretary; and Mrs. J.W. Winter, treasurer.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — A Mattoon physician said last night that he "can see only disaster" if the area Sarah Bush Lincoln hospital project is not successful. Dr. Emil J. Gritti, chairman of the area medical staff campaign committee, spoke at a dinner meeting of the Eastern Illinois Dental Society. Gritti said the hospital project is the beginning of a total and extensive and complete health care center covering every health need in the long-term future. Gritti said the proposed hospital, seeking $2.5 million in donations from local residents, should prevent a medical "disaster" which would occur in the next 10 to 15 years if current physicians who are nearing retirement age cannot be replaced... MATTOON — Coles County entries claimed their share of honors in the Illinois Special Olympics held recently in Chicago. The local winners included Phil Waters, first in the 300-yard run; Ed Huckaba, fourth in standing long jump; Roy Willis, first in the 50-yard dash; and Pat Knollenberg, third in the 50-yard dash. Financial support for the group's trip was provided by Charleston Moose Lodge 1388.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — The regional school superintendent's office move to a new location began yesterday and will be completed in stages through the middle of next week .However, people will not be able to walk into the new building until Aug. 26. Staff will be available by telephone until the move-in is complete, said Joy Russell, administrator of the regional office's division of school assistance and support. The new office is located on a Coles County-owned lot about two blocks south of the courthouse. The regional school office had been located in the courthouse for many years but had to relocate because of remodeling. The office serves school districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties... MATTOON — Volunteers are still needed for the Mattoon Area YMCA to complete a project next week that will result in a $15,000 donation from R.R. Donnelley and Sons. Volunteers from the Y are about halfway through replacing an insert that was put in the wrong spot in 475,000 magazines. About 80 people have volunteered so far, said Michael Wall, executive director of the Y. Almost 23 of the 46 skids are complete thus far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0