Glancing Back for Aug. 18

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Courier is in receipt of a birth announcement for the birth of William Charles Clary at Hollywood, Calif. He is the son of Charles Clary, a former Charleston citizen who is gaining much fame in the theatrical and moving picture world. Mr. Clary has often visited Charleston in recent years, and some of his pictures have been shown at the Lincoln Theater.

MATTOON -- The new 500,000-gallong water tower at the east edge of Mattoon was put into service today. Dean Van Wie, water and sewer superintendent, said the new tank will mean improved water pressure on the east side, particularly during times of heavy use. The tank, located between First and Division streets near the Penn Central Railroad tracks, cost $118,424 plus $18,950 to Farrier Construction for footings... MATTOON — Campaign leaders and captains to head employee campaigns in Mattoon and Charleston hospitals and the Douglas Nursing Center in Mattoon were announced today by Melvin C. Lockard, general chairman of the $2.5 million fund drive for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.. The leaders plan an organizational meeting tonight to discuss the campaign for about 600 hospital employees in Mattoon and Charleston. Co-Chairmen for Mattoon Memorial Hospital and Douglas Nursing Center are Herbert Alexander, Emil S. Dolce, Mrs. Jean Sullivan and David G. Tate. At Charleston Community Hospital, the chairman is Jon A. Cook with Gerald D. Scott serving as co-chairman.