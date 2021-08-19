Glancing Back for Aug. 19

100 years ago,

Aug. 19, 1921

MATTOON — Moving picture shows will be shown in Mattoon on Sundays if the Mattoon City Council approves an ordinance presented last night. The new ordinance would permit Sunday entertainment providing it closes by 11 o'clock in the evening and it does not show anything indecent or vulgar. The ordinance was up merely for first reading last night. However, Mayor Kizer this morning stated that as long as he is mayor there will be no Sunday moving picture shows unless a referendum of the people is held and a majority of the votes cast are in favor of Sunday shows... CHICAGO — Railroad shop workers won a big victory today as the U.S. Railroad Labor Board ordered the payment of time and one-half for all employees of the shops crafts unions. The order affects 100 railroads throughout the country. About 6 million workmen are involved. The Railroad Board also gave full recognition to the "eight-hour day."

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Arlans became the first major store to open in the new Cross County Mall on the east edge of Mattoon. The grand opening today drew thousands of people who jammed all available parking places. Many people were forced to park nearby and walk to the mall. Traffic was bumper to bumper for blocks leading into the shopping center. The Mattoon department store is Arlans' 10th Illinois location. George Gagliardo, who has been with Arlans for almost eight years, is the Mattoon store manager. More than 70 people will staff the store on two shifts... MATTOON — Mattoon High School's varsity cheerleaders prepared for the 1971-72 sports program at MHS. The squad recently attended a camp at Loyola University in Chicago where the girls received instruction on tumbling, group cheers, chants and stunts. Members of the squad include Cheryl Pygott, Teresa Greathouse, Jan Heller, Marla Clark, DeEtta Sorensen, Kay Carter and Karen Sorensen.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The Corn Belt Shrine Club's annual benefit auction raised nearly $8,000 yesterday. Vehicles donated by Ken the Diepholz and Mooney Motors dealerships in Charleston and the Pilson Auto Center and K.C. Summers dealership in Mattoon generated more than $4,000 of the $7,850 raised in the auction, said Paul McKillip of the Shrine Club. Six hats donated by House's Tavern raised more than $400. And a cake baked by Samantha Suey brought more than $500. Suey is a 16-year-old Mattoon High School student who has benefited from Shrine hospitals since age 3. McKillip said Shriners raised more than $5,200 from its annual harness race matinee and $9,200 from the annual Mac Roberts golf outing. That brings the Club's donations to the Shrine hospitals this year to about $25,000... CHARLESTON — As the halls of buildings such as Klehm and Coleman fill with students today, the halls of Buzzard Building are being reconstructed. As Eastern Illinois University students begin fall semester classes today, construction crews are heading into the eighth month of renovations at the former laboratory school. In mid-January, more than 100 faculty and staff members were moved out of the building and the two-year, $11 million project got underway. The project should be completed by the start of the 1997 academic year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0