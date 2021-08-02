Glancing Back for Aug. 2

100 years ago,

Aug. 2, 1921

NEOGA — The body of Donald Rudolph Colbert reached Neoga Saturday night from Hoboken, N.J., where it arrived two weeks ago with a consignment of several thousand bodies of American heroes from the great war. He is the son of Owen Colbert of Hastings, Neb., and grandson of John Colbert and Mrs. Laura Cross, both of Neoga. Pvt. Colbert was born in Lerna on March 17, 1896, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Colbert. He spent most of his boyhood in Lerna and Neoga. Working in Ohio, he enlisted in the Army when war broke out. On March 10, 1918, he sailed for France. He was wounded by a machine gun on Aug. 1, 1918, in the battle of Chauteau Thierry, dying soon after being wounded... NEOGA — It is believed that Charleston has two of the oldest hunters in the state of Illinois. The records of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston show that T.J. Bull, aged 84 years, has been given a hunting permit, and H.B. McKee, aged 83 years, has been issued a hunting license by Charleston City Clerk Moore. Both "boy" hunters never fail to take to the fields in search of quail and rabbits, or to the timber in the hunt for squirrels in the open seasons... MATTOON — A generous rain of .68 of an inch helped relieve the dry situation in Mattoon and vicinity. Charleston was touched by a waterspout of 2.38 inches of rain yesterday and the southwest part of the county seat was touched by the small end of a cyclone, people in that part of town said. The homes of Ross Gordon and Adam Parker were almost unroofed.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The grand opening of the new J.C. Penney department store in the Cross County Mall shopping center has been set for Sept. 15. The Penney's store at 1522 Broadway Ave. will close on Sept. 11. The Penny's store in Charleston will be closed on Aug. 14. Employees of the two stores — about 45 people — have been offered positions in the new store, according to a company spokesman. Eight management and supervisory personnel have been promoted and transferred to Mattoon from other J.C. Penney stores. About 65 new employees will be hired from the area for positions at the store. A Penney's store has been in Mattoon since 1920 and in Charleston since 1937... SHELBYVILLE — Illinois has a new fiddling champ as a result of the seventh annual Illinois Old-time Fiddlers Contest Saturday night. Fourteen people made up the contest and then were reduced to six finalists due to a three-way tie for fourth place. Ted Cornell of Greenup was crowned champion after his performance in the finals. Cornell, a Jasper County native, was crowned best old-time fiddler after playing the hoedown tune, "Big Sandy River," waltz tune, "Beckett Waltz" and cementing his victory with "Fire on the Mountain." Jack Bushy of Salem was second, George Portz of O'Fallon third, Odie Griffith of Humboldt fourth, Perry Biggs of Brownstown fifth and Bertha Bratton of Shelbyville sixth.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Last night's Coles County Fair activities centered on the 4-H Livestock Auction and the talent contest. The livestock auction brought in an average of $17,500 an hour for the event's four hours. The unofficial total stood at $70,800, about $2,000 more than last year's auction. A Mattoon trio won top honors at the talent contest. Rachel Walters, Jeff Thornton and Jason Gordon sang "Mercy Came Running" to capture first place. Second place went to the Jennings family of Charleston, who played "Orange Blossom Special." Taking third place was Bonita Warner of Charleston, who sang "I Will Always Love You."... MATTOON — Consolidated Communications operators almost made the medals stand at 1996 Olympic Games. Consolidated had set up to handle up to a million long distance telephone calls from Olympics attendees who were expected to make calls from pay phones set up in and around Olympics competition sites. But Rick Hall, senior manager of operator services at Consolidated, said only about 20 percent of pay phones at Olympic sites were found to have dial tones and the demand for pay phones at the Olympics was considerably less than expected. Consolidated handles thousands of calls each day from across the country for long distance companies, hotels, universities and other large volume long distance users.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0