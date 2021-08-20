Glancing Back for Aug. 20

100 years ago,

Aug. 20, 1921

MATTOON — Judge James W. Craig, one of the oldest and for many years one of the most prominent residents of the city, passed away last night at the family home on Western Avenue. He was 77 years old. He spent his boyhood in Coles and Edgar counties, and in early manhood entered the University of Michigan where he pursued the study of law. He was admitted to the bar in March 1867. Judge Craig first began practicing law with Orland B. Ficklin of Charleston before establishing his own office in Mattoon. Judge and Mrs. Craig were married on June 17, 1868, at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Chilton. For many years, Judge Craig was on the Mattoon board of education. He and Mrs. Craig founded the Episcopal Church of Mattoon, served on the first library board and also served as Coles County state's attorney before becoming circuit judge... MATTOON — Chautauqua Week for Mattoon opens tomorrow at Peterson Park. The advance sale of season tickets already exceeds 2,000, which means there probably will be a scramble for seats in the big tent which seats 3,000. The evening program begins at 7:45 p.m. with a performance by the Welsh Lady Glee Club, seven women in their native costumes. The leading attraction will be an address by William Jennings Bryan, the great orator from Illinois who was the Democratic Party's choice nominee for president on three occasions. It has been more than 10 years since people of the Mattoon community have had the opportunity to listen to this speaker at home.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The founders gifts committee of the $2.5 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive will hold a kickoff meeting Monday at the Mattoon Methodist Church. Homer C. Burke, committee chairman, will preside. Talks will be presented by Melvin Lockard, general campaign chairman; George M. Tankey, president of the Area E-7 hospital board; and Nicholas T. Young, campaign director. Chairing the seven teams that will solicit donations to help finance the proposed hospital are William B. Hamel Jr., Robert G. Lane, Eugene W. Hogan, Willis P. Ryan, James W. Singer, Eugene J. Farrell and Frank J. Ronchetti... CHARLESTON — William O. Browning and Robert Hickman, both of Charleston, have been chosen for inclusion in the 1971 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America. Nominated by the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, the men were chosen in recognition of their professional and community leadership. Browning, who resigned in December as executive director of the Chamber, is personnel director for the new Trailmobile plant. He is credited with bringing several industries to Charleston. Hickman is owner of Bob Hickman Ford Sales and was elected vice president of the Chamber this year. He also is membership chairman of the Chamber and was responsible for the drive that brought the Chamber's membership to 500.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — The Coles County animal shelter is under investigation for "alleged improprieties in bookkeeping," according to Illinois State Police. Sgt. Gary McFarland of state police investigations in Effingham said some financial records at the shelter did not balance, but he has no idea what the differences were. Coles County State's Attorney Steve Ferguson declined to say why he asked state police to investigate the animal shelter instead of relying on local law enforcement... GREENUP — Under the setting of "Hollywood Nights," a Neoga woman was named Miss Cumberland County Fair Queen last night. Holly Modglin, 19, was crowned the new queen by the reigning queen, Jennie Albin of Neoga. Davonna Rardin, 17, of Toledo was named first runnerup and Amanda Carr of Jewett was named second runnerup. Modglin also was named Miss Congeniality by the seven contestants.

