Glancing Back for Aug. 21

MATTOON — A five-room home at 966 Rudy was reported damaged beyond repair after an early morning explosion and fire today. Two of the three people in the house at the time of the explosion sustained minor injuries. Fire Capt. Dale Price, who lives across the street, said the explosion occurred about 4:15 a.m. The force of the explosion blew out the windows and some of the walls and also moved the home several inches off the foundation. There was considerable fire damage in addition to damage from the blast. Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars said the cause has not been officially determined. Observers at the scene said it may have been caused by natural gas... MATTOON — Administrators at Mattoon High School have been notified that the school's ROTC unit for the 1970-71 academic year has been selected a "High School Honor ROTC Unit." MHS was notified by the commanding general of the 5th U.S. Army. Lt. Col. Paul A. Brinkman, senior Army instructor at MHS, said the local unit was designated an "Honor Unit" for having attained exceptionally high standards of military training and discipline. The cadet battalion commander for the year was Cadet Lt. Col. Harland Hopgood... CHARLESTON — Celotex Corp., manufacturer of urethane foam insulation, has officially begun operation of its 93,500-foot plant in Charleston. Celotex, a subsidiary of Jim Walter Corp., is located on 20 acres in the industrial park north of the city. John W. Dalton, plant manager, said the Celotex facility is pollution-free and that equipment and operations have been approved by the state.