Glancing Back for Aug. 22

MATTOON — Rosamond L. Reed, who was killed in the Meuse-Argonne offensive, and Lawrence C. Reed, who died in the service in the Argonne Forest, were laid to rest in Dodge Grove Cemetery yesterday afternoon. Rev. R.F. McDaniel of the Methodist Episcopal Church officiated jointly with Rev. J.F. McMahan of the Christian Church. One hundred forty-two former servicemen were in line to pay their last respects to the fallen heroes. It is estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the joint funeral… MATTOON — An old-time crowd filled the Chautauqua tent to overflowing yesterday evening when William Jennings Bryan opened his address, “Brute or Brother.” More than an hour before he spoke, the platform manager, R.N. Miller, announced an attendance of more than 5,000, with only 3,000 chairs, and asked men to yield seats to women with babies and those of advanced age. “Col. Bryan,” as the platform manager announced him, had grown older and heavier and had lost some of the elasticity of his platform manner since his last visit to Mattoon. His speech noted there are two fundamental facts in the attitude that man may use in dealing with his brother: brotherly or brutal… MATTOON — Reviving the settled issues of dry or wet, a Chicago newspaper offered prizes of $50 each for the best letter voicing the present situation on each side of the issue. Edward F. Poorman of Mattoon was the one, among 2,000 compositors from 20 states to win the $50 for the dry letter. The wet letter was won by Robert Law of Chicago.