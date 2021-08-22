Glancing Back for Aug. 22

100 years ago,
Aug. 22, 1921
MATTOON — Rosamond L. Reed, who was killed in the Meuse-Argonne offensive, and Lawrence C. Reed, who died in the service in the Argonne Forest, were laid to rest in Dodge Grove Cemetery yesterday afternoon. Rev. R.F. McDaniel of the Methodist Episcopal Church officiated jointly with Rev. J.F. McMahan of the Christian Church. One hundred forty-two former servicemen were in line to pay their last respects to the fallen heroes. It is estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the joint funeral… MATTOON — An old-time crowd filled the Chautauqua tent to overflowing yesterday evening when William Jennings Bryan opened his address, “Brute or Brother.” More than an hour before he spoke, the platform manager, R.N. Miller, announced an attendance of more than 5,000, with only 3,000 chairs, and asked men to yield seats to women with babies and those of advanced age. “Col. Bryan,” as the platform manager announced him, had grown older and heavier and had lost some of the elasticity of his platform manner since his last visit to Mattoon. His speech noted there are two fundamental facts in the attitude that man may use in dealing with his brother: brotherly or brutal… MATTOON — Reviving the settled issues of dry or wet, a Chicago newspaper offered prizes of $50 each for the best letter voicing the present situation on each side of the issue. Edward F. Poorman of Mattoon was the one, among 2,000 compositors from 20 states to win the $50 for the dry letter. The wet letter was won by Robert Law of Chicago.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Officials at Planned Parenthood say they just want to offer more choices to residents of East-Central Illinois. Karen Cody Carlson from the Planned Parenthood East-Central Illinois chapter said when the clinic is built in Charleston it will provide a variety of family planning services that they believe are needed in Coles and surrounding counties. The teen birth rate of 18.3 percent in Mattoon and 14 percent in Charleston are among statistics that Carlson said show a need for Planned Parenthood’s services. Local officials are concerned that Planned Parenthood may duplicate services already provided by the Coles County Health Department… CHARLESTON — If there is enough interest, Charleston High School will field its first girls soccer team next spring. The school board last night approved a request from the Charleston Soccer League to add the team on the club level as the boys team now operates. In approving the soccer proposal, the board stipulated that no district money be used to run the program, leaving that up to the soccer league.