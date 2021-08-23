Glancing Back for Aug. 23

100 years ago,

Aug. 23, 1921

MATTOON — Platform Manager Miller had an easy time yesterday, for the entire entertainment furnished at the chautauqua at Peterson Park was given by Morgan’s Rainbow Division Band. The khaki-clad members with their instruments were easily the most popular of the musical attractions that have come for the Chautauqua, and its 35 members are all military men with 15 having served overseas… MATTOON — Lester A. Williams, a son of Grant Williams of Mattoon, plans to sail from New York on Sept. 3 for Argentina for missionary work under the interdenominational society of which the Gospel Tabernacle of Mattoon is a unit. He expects to spend seven years in Argentina and Uruguay in missionary work… MATTOON — Richard Lumpkin, who is spending the summer overseas, has written a letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Lumpkin in which he gives an account of his airplane trip from London to Brussels. The flight was made in three hours and the distance was about 300 miles. There were 11 passengers. Young Lumpkin said the wicker seats were especially comfortable. The ticket cost about $19 in American money.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Placement Office reported today that only 43 percent of recent EIU graduates holding teaching degrees have been employed, compared to 62 percent a year ago. The placement office lists 471 current graduates of EIU with bachelor of education degrees and 295 alumni who are available for jobs in a total of 23 different subject areas. Robert E. Jones, assistant director of placement, said 6,492 teaching openings in Illinois have been reported, compared to 8,517 a year ago (a 25 percent drop). Salaries for beginning teachers have increased from $7,218 in 1970 to $7,513 this year. Salaries in industry went up from $8,581 last year to $8,629 this year, Jones said... CHARLESTON — The names of eight faculty members at Eastern Illinois University will appear in the 1971 edition of "Outstanding Educators of America." Selected from EIU were Dr. Sidney Steele, head of the chemistry department; Dr. Leonard Durham, director of the division of life sciences; Dr. Wayne Thurman, head of the department of speech pathology and audiology; Dr. John Mertes, director of graduate business studies; Dr. Harry Peterka, professor in the biology department; Dr. Harry Merigis, dean of the faculty of education; Dr. Abdul Jawad, associate professor of sociology and anthropology; and Dr. Victor Stoltzfus, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — More than a year after they stopped using Red Cross blood sources, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center officials are reporting no problems, but the hospital’s new blood supplier is still trying to drum up community support. Last August, SBLHC officials decided not to renew its agreement with the Red Cross, but opted to go with Community Blood Services of Illinois, based in Urbana. Dr. Brett Bartlett, medical director of the laboratory and blood bank at Sarah Bush, said cost and having a local supplier were factors in the switch. Pat Kovar, a Community Blood Services spokesman, said the new agency has yet to build up a solid base of donors in the Coles County area… CHARLESTON — Mark Phelan considers his new job to be a promotion, but in a sense it wasn’t that big a move. It’s only about 25 miles from Toledo to Charleston. This week he began as Coles County Farm Bureau manager after working in the same position in Cumberland County for the last three years. Phelan replaces Greg Carney, who resigned last month to take the position of assistant director of local government for the Illinois Farm Bureau in Bloomington. Phelan, who grew up on a farm in LaSalle County, joined the Farm Bureau after graduating from Illinois State University in 1992.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0