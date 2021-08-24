Glancing Back for Aug. 24

100 years ago,

Aug. 24, 1921

MATTOON — Dow Frakes was shot by a stick-up man on the Shelby Avenue subway bridge about 9:30 o’clock last night. The young man is in Mattoon Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Young Frakes, in company with James A. Cheek and Orville Fraley, had been to Allison-Cunningham Park to see the moving pictures. As they were walking home and crossing the subway bridge, two men rushed up and flashed revolvers and ordered them to throw up their hands. As one man covered them, the other went through their pockets. Frakes let one arm down a little and the gun holder shot him… CHARLESTON — Ervin “Puss” Ritter, well-known farmer and auctioneer living north of Charleston, was stopped at the intersection of Jackson and Division streets Sunday night by a masked man who commanded Ritter to throw up his hands. Instead of obeying, Ritter punched the man in the face, sending the bandit into the ditch. Ritter walked to find a policeman and they returned to the holdup site, but the man had disappeared… EFFINGHAM — On Aug. 27, the curing time will be over on the short stretch of cement roadway east of Montrose on the National Road route, and on Aug. 28, the entire road from the eastern limits of Effingham to the Indiana state line will be open to the public.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Advance pledges totaling $299,600 have been received to help finance Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Nick Young, campaign director, said yesterday. Among the advance pledges for the hospital building fund was one for $100,000, one for $50,000, two for $25,000 each and one for $15,000. In all, 17 different pledges totaled the $299,600 figure. The campaign is to raise $2.5 million. C. Edward Anderson will be founders gifts chairman in Charleston for a similar campaign... SPRINGFIELD — A herd of Jersey cattle seen by President Nixon last week and co-owned by a Mattoon woman won several honors at the Illinois State Fair. The herd is owned by J.C. Piper Sons farm near Sumner. Part owner of the farm is Mrs. W.W. Stillions of Mattoon. She and her family visited with Nixon last week in the barn where the Jerseys were kept at the state fair. "Houpla Coronation Designer" was designated grand champion Jersey bull. Mrs. Stillions said the bull also won grand championship honors at the National Jersey Show in Columbus, Ohio. Another Piper-Stillions animal was named grand champion cow at the state fair. Their herd won 12 of the 18 first-place prizes in the open competition and 14 firsts in Land of Lincoln showings.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — More traffic and more business for fast-food restaurants are both signs that school is back in session. Lake Land College opened its doors to about 5,500 students Friday for fall semester. Enrollment is up about 4.5 percent from fall semester last year, said Robert Luther, president of the college. He said the college served about 9,500 people during the last school year. This is the number of people who took a class on or off campus during the day or evening through distance learning or traditional in-person instruction… MATTOON — Efforts from the community and staff of the Mattoon Area YMCA recently earned the organization $15,000. The YMCA was contacted by R.R. Donnelley & Sons after inserts were placed in the wrong area of 475,000 magazines. To correct the problem, Donnelley’s offered to pay the YMCA. Michael Wall, executive director for the YMCA said the replacement by hand task began on Aug. 10 and completed yesterday. About 2,000 hours were involved in removing the inserts and placing them in the proper section of the magazines. About 310 people participated, Wall said.

