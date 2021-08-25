Glancing Back for Aug. 25

100 years ago,
Aug. 25, 1921
GRANDVIEW — A truck loaded with nine barrels, thought to be part of the whisky stolen Monday night from the commercial distillery in Terre Haute, remained hidden in a corn field near Grandview in Edgar County yesterday. Reports reaching Sheriff Sizemore said a truck had entered the Giattharr field outside of Grandview. When deputies arrived, they found they were too late. The stolen whisky, amounting to 468 gallons, is valued at $23,400, and the theft is one of the largest in this section of the country… MATTOON — At least 98 firemen from the Mattoon crews of the Big Four Railroad are laying off at the present time. Some of these men have been in continuous service since February 1918. It is quite probable that several more will be laid off in the near future, according to information from the road foreman’s office.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The will of Lewis Linder, longtime Charleston businessman who died July 17, was admitted to probate yesterday. His estate has been estimated at just under $1 million. This includes an estimated $745,570 in personal property and $232,300 in real estate. After specific bequests of approximately $70,000 are made, the bulk of the estate is destined for trusteeship of the Charleston National Bank. Income from the trust will go to Mrs. Winifred Holaday, a friend of Linder, his sister Mary and his mother Blanche. One-third of the remaining net income will be divided equally between Charleston Community Hospital and the Charleston Christian Church. The remaining two-thirds of the trust funds will go to charities as selected by the trustee… GREENUP — Miss Mary Peters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Peters of Neoga, was crowned Miss Cumberland County Fair last night. She was crowned by the 1970 Queen Kathy Brown. First runnerup was Karen Van Meter of Neoga. Vickie Thomas, also of Neoga was named third runnerup. Diana Washburn, 16, of Jewett was named Miss Congeniality.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.