Glancing Back for Aug. 25

GRANDVIEW — A truck loaded with nine barrels, thought to be part of the whisky stolen Monday night from the commercial distillery in Terre Haute, remained hidden in a corn field near Grandview in Edgar County yesterday. Reports reaching Sheriff Sizemore said a truck had entered the Giattharr field outside of Grandview. When deputies arrived, they found they were too late. The stolen whisky, amounting to 468 gallons, is valued at $23,400, and the theft is one of the largest in this section of the country… MATTOON — At least 98 firemen from the Mattoon crews of the Big Four Railroad are laying off at the present time. Some of these men have been in continuous service since February 1918. It is quite probable that several more will be laid off in the near future, according to information from the road foreman’s office.