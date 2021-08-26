Glancing Back for Aug. 26

100 years ago,
Aug. 26, 1921
MATTOON — Nearly all the seats were filled at yesterday evening’s session of the Chautauqua when a local contribution to the program produced a degree of applause unequaled except by the reception of William Jennings Bryan. Yesterday was Rotarian Day. Frank L. Mulholland of Toledo, Ohio, former Rotary International president, was the evening speaker. Mattoon Rotarian Bill Simmons and a selected bunch of local Rotarians were impressed into performing a chorus and some Rotary songs were given before the address… CHARLESTON — The Havoline Base Ball Club of Lawrenceville, supported out of a $55,000 fund set aside for advertising purposes by an oil company and managed by Mordecai “Three Fingers” Brown, famous Chicago National League pitcher of some time ago, was defeated by Charleston yesterday afternoon in a game that required 15 innings. The final score was 2-1, the last 12 innings being scoreless until Charleston put a counter across the rubber with the winning tally… ARCOLA — Chief credit for frustrating a disastrous forest fire in the Gallatin Canyon of Montana last week is given by U.S. Forest Ranger Pete Davis to O.M. Wilson, football coach of Arcola High School, and Dr. H.B. Shockel, head of the geology and geography department at Indiana State Normal School. Wilson is a graduate of the normal where he was lab assistant. Shockel and Wilson, while driving through the almost uninhabited Gallatin Canyon, detected smoke from fire in time to warn a ranger at Yellowstone National Park. Wilson then drove the ranger for more help while Shockel and a homesteader threshed the margin of the fire with pine boughs. Wilson and the ranger returned with help in time to save the ranch of Montana Lt. Gov. Nelson Story.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Miss Illinois, Anita Pankratz of Chicago, will cut the ribbon this morning for the grand opening of the new Walgreen’s drugstore and restaurant at the Cross County Mall. Carl Lahme, store manager, said the new Walgreen’s has 12,000-square feet of shopping area. In addition to an extensive stock of medications and cosmetics, the store features kitchenware, pet supplies, greeting cards and televisions. The new Walgreen’s has two pharmacists… CHARLESTON — Linda Adducci, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Adducci of Charleston, won third place in the accordion contest held at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Judges graded contestants on several points, including poise, fingering, technique and bellows.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — If it’s possible for a political debate to take place without opposing candidates in the same room, it happened Saturday. Both of Illinois’ candidates for the U.S. Senate — Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Al Salvi — were in Coles County and, in separate interviews, made clear what they feel separates them. The two politicians are seeking the Senate seat held by Paul Simon, who is not seeking re-election. Durbin spoke at Eastern Illinois University and the Mid-Eastern Illinois Labor Council picnic at Fox Ridge State Park while Salvi attended the Ashmore Days celebration and worked on local fundraising. Durbin blasted Republican leaders for opposing a minimum wage increase and family leave legislation. Salvi called for a tax cut to help working people… SPRINGFIELD — The barrow of a Martinsville 4-H member sold for a record amount recently at the Illinois State Fair. “Austin,” a 231-pound Poland China barrow showed by Blair Bennett of Martinsville, sold for a record $3,145 at the Showcase Swine Sale. Austin won champion Poland China barrow honors at state and earlier won Grand Champion honors at the Martinsville Fair. Bennett, 15, is the daughter of Scott and Cheryl Bennett.