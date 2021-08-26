Glancing Back for Aug. 26

MATTOON — Nearly all the seats were filled at yesterday evening’s session of the Chautauqua when a local contribution to the program produced a degree of applause unequaled except by the reception of William Jennings Bryan. Yesterday was Rotarian Day. Frank L. Mulholland of Toledo, Ohio, former Rotary International president, was the evening speaker. Mattoon Rotarian Bill Simmons and a selected bunch of local Rotarians were impressed into performing a chorus and some Rotary songs were given before the address… CHARLESTON — The Havoline Base Ball Club of Lawrenceville, supported out of a $55,000 fund set aside for advertising purposes by an oil company and managed by Mordecai “Three Fingers” Brown, famous Chicago National League pitcher of some time ago, was defeated by Charleston yesterday afternoon in a game that required 15 innings. The final score was 2-1, the last 12 innings being scoreless until Charleston put a counter across the rubber with the winning tally… ARCOLA — Chief credit for frustrating a disastrous forest fire in the Gallatin Canyon of Montana last week is given by U.S. Forest Ranger Pete Davis to O.M. Wilson, football coach of Arcola High School, and Dr. H.B. Shockel, head of the geology and geography department at Indiana State Normal School. Wilson is a graduate of the normal where he was lab assistant. Shockel and Wilson, while driving through the almost uninhabited Gallatin Canyon, detected smoke from fire in time to warn a ranger at Yellowstone National Park. Wilson then drove the ranger for more help while Shockel and a homesteader threshed the margin of the fire with pine boughs. Wilson and the ranger returned with help in time to save the ranch of Montana Lt. Gov. Nelson Story.