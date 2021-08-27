Glancing Back for Aug. 27

100 years ago,

Aug. 27, 1921

MATTOON — Engineer T.T. Cain and Fireman A.N. Parsons of the Big Four Railroad have made their maximum allowances for the month of August under the Chicago Joint Working Agreement, and have been taken off the list for the rest of the month. According to the agreement, engineers and firemen are allowed a maximum of 3,800 miles on the road during a month, after which they are laid off until the first of the next month. This gives everyone an opportunity to work and tends to equalize the earning power of the men. Approximately 12 men on this division make their maximum allowance each month… MATTOON — Plans have been completed by Superintendent Black for the formal opening of the Mattoon schools on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the first Tuesday after Labor Day. There are only two changes from the end of school in the spring in the list of teachers. Miss Ida Turnbull, English teacher, was chosen principal to succeed Mr. Black, made superintendent. Miss Lois Scott will take her place. Miss Alice Morse, also a teacher of English, resigned this summer due to the death of her father. The vacancy is filled by Miss Elsie Renne of Urbana… MATTOON — Delphine Loy, a granddaughter of the Illinois Central Railroad’s Mattoon paint foreman, O.S. Loy, having won the $500 prize for the most perfect baby produced in Indiana in the past two years, has brought in a lot of congratulations for the grandfather. When the report came that little Delphine had been graded as being a little under the average in length for her age, the boys in the paint shop told her grandfather that she came by the limitations by natural inheritance.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Negotiators for the Charleston school board and the Charleston Education Association reached an impasse early this morning after 2 ½ hours of negotiations and they will seek a mediator from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Bakalis to help settle the salary dispute which threatens to disrupt the opening of classes on Tuesday. The impasse was reached shortly after 1 a.m. today. A CEA negotiator said the teachers were demanding a minimum of $7,400 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience with a maximum of $10,850 after 11 years. The board offered a starting salary of $7,500 with a maximum of $9,900 after 12 years for the same bachelor’s with no experience… MATTOON — An estimated 18 people were arrested in a series of Mattoon drug raids last night and early this morning, according to Coles County Sheriff Paul B. Smith. He said raids began about 10:30 p.m. in a cooperative effort by Illinois State Police, Illinois Bureau of Investigation, Mattoon police and the sheriff’s office. Six people arrested were processed in the Coles County jail by early morning.

25 years ago, 1996

ARTHUR — Heavy rains kept people away from the Mennonite Relief Sale’s opening night Friday, but a strong Saturday showing helped the auction raise $82,000. Although the goal for this 35th year of the auction was $90,000 and the total was $6,500 less than the goal, relief sale Chairman Levi Yoder an amount “that considerable will still do a lot of good.” Eighty percent of the sale total goes to the Mennonite Central Council to be used worldwide. The remaining 20 percent remains in the area to help those in need… CHARLESTON — Boy Scout Troop 41 recently completed a 60-mile backpacking expedition in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico. Scouts and leaders hiked in altitudes ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 feet above sea level. The trip was partially sponsored by the Spaniol Scouting Trust Fund of Charleston. Those who went on the mountain hike include Michael Comerford, Ryan Bagley, Justin Brinkmeyer, Eric March, Richard Corbin, Nick Fitt, Justin Leege, Chad Maris, James Corbin, Art Corbin, Chuck Maris and Brady Allison… SPRINGFIELD — Krista Updegraff of Route 1 Charleston showed the champion Hereford in the Junior and Open Shows and was Reserve Champion Land of Lincoln in both shows at the Illinois State Fair. The steer was purchased by The Bank of Charleston at the 4-H auction at the Coles County Fair. Billings, the steer, also was Champion Hereford in the Junior and Open shows at the Coles County Fair and was grand champion in the Open Show.

