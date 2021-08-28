Glancing Back for Aug. 28

CHARLESTON — Four people are being held pending bond and one is serving a sentence today following preliminary appearances today before Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Burke. Most of the 22 people were in court after arrests in an extensive drug raid conducted by local and state authorities. The raid resulted in confiscation of as much as $4,000 worth of narcotics, plus three shotguns, a rifle and switchblade knife. Those arrested included 13 from Mattoon, three from Charleston and one each from Brocton, Lerna and Beecher City. A 16-year-old juvenile also was arrested. Authorities said two others are being held in Effingham… MATTOON — Richard A. Lumpkin Jr. of Mattoon, vice president of Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co., has accepted the chairmanship of the special gifts section of the Area E-7 Hospital Association $2.5 million fund campaign for the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center. The special gifts section is one of four advance gifts sections, which also include the founders gift committee, the medical staff committee and the dental staff. Lumpkin is now in the process of forming a 91-person committee to include 15 captains and 76 additional team members.

TOLEDO — A veteran astronaut who soon will blast into space with Russian cosmonauts is married to a Cumberland County woman. John Blaha is about to take his fifth voyage into space aboard the shuttle Atlantis. Blaha is married to the former Brenda Walters, who grew up in Toledo. Blaha is a graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado and earned a master’s degree from Purdue. Both Blaha’s father and Walters’ father retired from the Air Force. The two met after Blaha joined the Air Force and he was at pilot training in Arizona. The Blahas spent the last two years in Russia while he was learning the Russian language and training at the cosmonaut training center… CHARLESTON — The device used to create an explosion at Ike’s tavern shortly after midnight Saturday remains under investigation. Paul Cottingham, arson investigator for the Charleston Fire Department, said the incident is “definitely a criminal investigation.” Cottingham said someone threw the explosive device into a corner of the building. One Eastern Illinois University student suffered minor injuries, but it could have been much worse, Cottingham said. Mark Stoltz, managing owner of Ike’s, said a $50 reward is being offered for information about the blast that caused a six-inch hole in the wall and floor.