Glancing Back for Aug. 29

100 years ago,
Aug. 29, 1921
MATTOON — A man giving the name of Walter Jackson was arrested Saturday night by Officers Spurgeon and Waltrip in the yards of the Illinois Central Railroad, having in his possession a pair of stolen auto tires. The arrest of Jackson is the first break in what is believed to be an organized band of car plunderers operating out of Champaign. On the night of his arrest, Jackson was working with another Champaign man, whose name was not disclosed by Louis Walker of Kokomo, Ind., a small boy who gave the police the tip by which Jackson was arrested. The express company has been missing considerable stuff, including a number of tires, since Aug. 8… MATTOON — The automobile race, given at the old fair grounds of Mattoon Saturday, under the auspices of the Central Illinois Racing Association, was well attended with between 1,800 and 2,000 people paying admissions. Owing to heavy rainfall at the noon hour, the starting of the race was delayed until 5 o’clock. The race was won by Chandler of Indianapolis, driving a Morton-Brett Special, his time for the 20 miles being 22 minutes and two-fifths of a second. Second honors were won by Fix of Clinton, Ind., in a Chevrolet. Third place went to Schrilther of Riceville, Iowa, driving an Essex. First place received $300 while $125 went to second place and $75 for third. Eleven cars started the race but just five finished.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education is up and running. By Wednesday of last week, each division of the office was in the new location about two blocks south of the Coles County Courthouse, Regional Superintendent John McNary said. The office moved out of the courthouse and into a building located between Sixth and Seventh streets, just east of the Charleston Public Library. The building was constructed and owned by the county’s Public Building Commission… SPRINGFIELD — With the calm of a pro, Laura Myerscough defeated two pros and now gets to play in a professional golf tournament. The 16-year-old Charleston High School student has qualified for the LPGA Rail Classic where for at least a few days she can walk the same greens as Laura Davies, Michelle McGann, Emilee Klein and others. Surviving her second day of qualifying competition, Myerscough fire a 1-under-par 73 yesterday at the Rail course to defeat two pros and another amateur entry. At 16, Myerscough might be the youngest player ever in the tournament, which has had one 17-year-old participate in a past Rail Classic.