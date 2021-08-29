Glancing Back for Aug. 29

MATTOON — A man giving the name of Walter Jackson was arrested Saturday night by Officers Spurgeon and Waltrip in the yards of the Illinois Central Railroad, having in his possession a pair of stolen auto tires. The arrest of Jackson is the first break in what is believed to be an organized band of car plunderers operating out of Champaign. On the night of his arrest, Jackson was working with another Champaign man, whose name was not disclosed by Louis Walker of Kokomo, Ind., a small boy who gave the police the tip by which Jackson was arrested. The express company has been missing considerable stuff, including a number of tires, since Aug. 8… MATTOON — The automobile race, given at the old fair grounds of Mattoon Saturday, under the auspices of the Central Illinois Racing Association, was well attended with between 1,800 and 2,000 people paying admissions. Owing to heavy rainfall at the noon hour, the starting of the race was delayed until 5 o’clock. The race was won by Chandler of Indianapolis, driving a Morton-Brett Special, his time for the 20 miles being 22 minutes and two-fifths of a second. Second honors were won by Fix of Clinton, Ind., in a Chevrolet. Third place went to Schrilther of Riceville, Iowa, driving an Essex. First place received $300 while $125 went to second place and $75 for third. Eleven cars started the race but just five finished.