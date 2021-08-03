Glancing Back for Aug. 3

100 years ago,

Aug. 3, 1921

CHICAGO — The "Black Sox," despite their acquittal by a jury on charges of conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series to Cincinnati, will never play in organized baseball again. Judge K.M. Landis, high commissioner of baseball, made it emphatically clear in a statement issued today. He said any players who associated with "crooked gamblers" are not wanted in the national pastime. The jury in superior court here said players and gamblers committed no crime in connection with the alleged conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series, won by Cincinnati 5 games to 3. Eddie Cicotte, Joe Jackson, Claud Williams, Buck Weaver, Happy Felsch, Chick Gandil and Swede Risberg are the players who have been banned from the game by Judge Landis... CHARLESTON — Highways of Coles County have undergone rather extensive improvements this year, according to Frank E. Bishop, superintendent of roads. More than 20 miles of roads in the county have been oiled. Besides these roads, several villages, including Lerna, have oiled their streets more or less thoroughly. Charleston and Mattoon have also oiled some of their unpaved streets... CASEY — The concrete pavement on the old National Road is now completed across Clark County. A celebration will be held Thursday evening in Marshall. The chief event of the evening will be a musical program furnished by the Retail Merchants Band of Casey and the Marshall Band, assisted by the best musical talent of Martinsville and Greenup.

50 years ago, 1971

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Richard Ogilvie has included Lincoln Lake among several projects in appropriations for the division of waterways. Ogilvie has approved $25,000 in planning funds for the Coles-Cumberland county project. Three other Central Illinois projects also are to receive funding. Carlyle Dam on the Kaskaskia River received $225,000; navigation on the Kaskaskia River, $630,000; and the Shelbyville Dam project on the Kaskaskia, $1.2 million... NEOGA — Mary Peters was crowned queen of the Neoga Days celebration last weekend, climaxing the annual celebration at Jennings Park. The new queen was crowned by Theresa Baker, the 1970 Neoga queen. Bekki Koons was first runnerup and Karen VanMeter was second runnerup. Vicki Erwin was named Miss Congeniality.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Brian Davis of Humboldt pulled way past the rest of the field to win the 16,500 County Farm Class tractor pull last night at the Coles County Fair. Davis' pull of 296 feet, 7 inches was more than 16 feet longer than that of his closest competitor, Johnny Brown of Hindsboro, at 280 feet. Chuck Graves of Charleston placed third with a pull of 278-6... CHARLESTON — The grand champion steer brought a higher than usual price Thursday at the 4-H Livestock Auction at the Coles County Fair. Misty Cook's grand champion steer sold for $2,805 to a group of physicians (Drs. Bob Lewe, G.J. Tellez, William Schubert, William Bogard, Karl Rudert and Mike Smith). The sale price was considerably higher than the champion steer price of the past few years, $2,108 in 1995; $2,210 in 1994; and $1,441 in 1993... MATTOON — A total of 92 golfers participated recently in what organizers say will be the last Roger and Rosie Dettro scholarship golf outing. The four outings have raised more than $30,000, enough to fund three Lake Land College scholarships and maintain the principal. Winners this year were: the team of Blake Kearney, Bob Snow, Howard Harkins and Bill Bridges in the men's division; Gene and Betty Hoots and Earl and Sue Walden, mixed couples; Linda Adams, Lynn Nelson, Helen Yelvington and Carol Sanders, women's division; and Dan Cunningham, Andy Zavarella; Stan Gilleland and Darrell Richey, net team winners.

