Glancing Back for Aug. 30

100 years ago,

Aug. 30, 1921

MATTOON — The advisory board of the Salvation Army met yesterday evening and voted to accept $2,000 as the quota allocated to the six eastern cities and towns of Coles County. Robert Clark Sawyer, speaking before the United Charities, emphasized the army’s desire to cooperate and coordinate its efforts with existing charitable societies, asserting that the army was uniquely fitted to reform social liabilities into social assets, where their failures had been due to social weakness. Its 69,000 converts last year did not increase the membership, as naturally, when restored to normal living conditions, these converts returned, as they should, to the church of their childhood… CHARLESTON — Charles Creech, formerly of Charleston, and Robert Connors, both now claiming residence near Spencer, Ind., were arrested in Terre Haute on a charge of horse stealing. Following their capture, the men confessed to the theft of a horse and buggy Sunday night from Frank Dennis, a farmer near Oakland. The prisoners told police they were in Coles County Saturday in search of work in the broomcorn fields. They were given work on the Dennis farm, and Sunday night conceived a plan to steal the horse and buggy and take them to Indiana to sell.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Robert N. Hamilton, 23, of Mattoon today was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death Friday night of Kenneth L. Staffs, 29, of Charleston. Hamilton was arrested after Staggs was shot to death in the Illinois Billiards and Tavern, 1410 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon, about 8:30 p.m. Police have not yet provided details of the shooting… MATTOON — Winners in the third annual Mattoon Sectional Bridge Tournament at the Holiday Inn this weekend were announced. First and second-place winners in each of the four divisions were from outside the Coles County area. More than 120 teams were entered. The top local finishers were Earl Bennett and Ron Wolf, both of Mattoon, who placed third in the men’s pairs competition. In women’s pairs, Mrs. Josephine Fiorillo of Mattoon and Mrs. Maxine Fitzgerald of Arthur placed fifth… MATTOON — Robert and David McHenry of Mattoon have been notified they are winners of the two Coles County Scholarships awarded this year. They are sons of Mr. and Mrs. William McHenry of Mattoon. The scholarships are awarded annually to the two highest-ranking candidates on a competitive examination. Both young men are 1971 Mattoon High School graduates and freshmen at the University of Illinois.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — A committee appointed to study yard waste disposal is recommending the city make no changes to its policy. The committee voted 4-1 to recommend the Mattoon City Council continue to allow open burning of leaves and other yard waste during afternoons 3½ months a year. The ordinance prohibits burning except from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and April 15 to May 15. Committee Chairman Roger Dettro said he doesn’t see significant cost savings in other plans, nor does he believe the council will agree to reduce a service residents are accustomed to with no service fee… CHARLESTON — Two Eastern Illinois University staff have a greater appreciation for Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets. John Bowers, EIU assistant football coach, and Frank Hohengarten, dean of enrollment management, recently visited the Army’s Camp Challenge in Fort Knox, Ky. Camp Challenge is for college students not currently enrolled in ROTC who want to learn more about the program and its career opportunities. Bowers and Hohengarten joined 20 other university representatives from across the country for a first-hand look at the Army’s leadership development course.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0