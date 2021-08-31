Glancing Back for Aug. 31

100 years ago,

Aug. 31, 1921

MATTOON — The body of Army Pvt. Samuel F. Leitch of Mattoon, who died in the Argonne Forest while fighting for his country in the great war, should reach this city by train tomorrow night. The body will be met at the station by a company of the American Legion. Pvt. Leitch was a member of Company C, Sixth Infantry. He left Mattoon on May 27, 1918. He figured in several of the biggest battles of the war, having given up his life in the Argonne Forest in France on Oct. 18, 1918. He is survived by the widow, Mrs. Era Leitch; his mother, Mrs. Nannie Leitch of Mattoon; and two brothers and four sisters… MATTOON — An unusually large quota of Mattoon young men and women this fall expect to enter the higher branches of learning. More than half, 28 of the 52 in this group, plan to enroll at the University of Illinois. Eleven plan to enroll at the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College in Charleston while Millikin University in Decatur is the institution for five Mattoon residents… MATTOON — J.A. McFall won some sort of a championship on the Mattoon Country Club golf course Monday. He made a nice long drive off the third tee. The ball found a shining mark in a full-grown Rhode Island Red rooster and Mr. Rooster keeled over without even giving any parting words to the little brown hen who was grazing with him on the fairway. The rooster was the property of the Daly farm which adjoins the country club grounds. Mr. Daly carried the rooster home and it no doubt had its place in the family skillet today.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Representatives of 11 Illinois colleges and universities voted yesterday during a meeting at the Mattoon Holiday Inn to create a statewide committee with the goal of opposing Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s higher education budget cuts. The meeting was organized by Eastern Illinois University’s Faculty Senate. Approximately 190 people attended the meeting. Representatives attending the meeting came from EIU, Chicago State, Illinois State, SIE-Carbondale, SIU Edwardsville, University of Illinois, Western Illinois and Belleville Area and Triton junior colleges. Elected to the steering committee from EIU was faculty member Robert Shuff… MATTOON — Mayor Morgan Phipps was in Fairfield yesterday to ask that Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise be excluded from the proposed Skillbash River Conservancy District. The mayor said the two Mattoon lakes have not caused any flood waters to flow in and damage crops in areas south of the lakes and the proposed district would place an additional tax burden on farmers in Paradise Township and the southwest portion of Mattoon Township. Phipps said the meeting of about 350 people saw substantial opposition from people in Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties which all are in the northern portion of the proposed district.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Rare today is the marriage that has endured a quarter of a century without quarrels or threats of a breakup. But the matrimonial-like affair between the Cross County Mall and the Coles County area has not only lasted 25 years, but also has grown stronger, said mall Manager Mike Witwicki. The $3 million mall was built on 27 acres between 1969 and 1971. With such anchor stores as J.C. Penney, IGA, Walgreen’s, House of Fabrics and Kinney Shoes, the mall opened in October 1971. As late as two years ago, the mall occupancy was at 97 percent of its 31 store spaces. Today, the occupancy rate is 90 percent… CHARLESTON — Residents may have another opportunity to vote on changing the structure of Charleston city government to include a city manager. Former Mayor Max Cougill was one of three men who turned in petitions to the city yesterday that ask the city council to consider putting the item on the November ballot. Cougill said it took just three days for Bob Moore, Bob Rupel and him to gather the 400 signatures. Cougill, who was mayor from 1969 to 1973, said a similar referendum failed by 90 votes during his term. A proposal to change Charleston’s city government from the commission form to the Council-Manager form is part of the Charleston Tomorrow plan.

