Glancing Back for Aug. 4

100 years ago,
Aug. 4, 1921
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Home Bureau has employed an adviser in the person of Miss Edna Truman of Champaign, who will begin her duties the latter part of the month at a salary of $2,200 a year. Miss Truman's office is to be located at the Coles County Courthouse. Miss Truman formerly served as the Home Bureau adviser for Kankakee County but gave up the position about a year ago for health issues... MATTOON — In one of the front windows of the State National Bank is exhibited a monster puff ball. It is about 10 inches in diameter and was picked by F.A. Claypool on the Illinois Central right-of-way at Magnet. Puff balls are named for their globose shape and their property of discharging the ripe spores in a smoke-like cloud when pressed or struck. Many are edible... SPRINGFIELD — Larry Doyle, former star second baseman for the New York Giants, is in Springfield where he is considering an offer to manage the Illinois Sangamos. Doyle, from Caseyville in St. Clair County, began his baseball career at Mattoon in the old KIT League in 1907. He also played in Springfield that season before being purchased by John McGraw's New York Giants. Doyle played on three straight pennant winners (1911-1013), won the award for the National League's best player in 1912 and won the NL batting title in 1915.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council voted 3-2 last night to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays, but not in taverns. The liquor ordinance amendment will allow package liquor sales from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. In addition, restaurants, hotels and motels holding liquor licenses will be allowed to sell drinks on Sundays. Taverns will close at 1 a.m. Sundays, an increase of one hour from the current closing time of midnight Saturday. Voting in favor of the changes were Commissioners Leonard Durham and Wayne Lanman plus Mayor Max Cougill. Opposed to the amendments were Commissioners Claude "Bud" Adkins and Wayne Seeley... NEOGA — A Neoga family will represent the state of Illinois in the 1971 All-American Family contest to be held in Florida this month. Homer and Carolyn Russell of Neoga and their daughters, Karla and Alani, have been selected as the state's top family for the national contest with finals on Aug. 14. There are family nominees from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Russell say that liberal doses of love and togetherness are important ingredients for a happy family life. Contest officials said there were 5,000 nominees in Illinois.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.