Glancing Back for Aug. 4

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Home Bureau has employed an adviser in the person of Miss Edna Truman of Champaign, who will begin her duties the latter part of the month at a salary of $2,200 a year. Miss Truman's office is to be located at the Coles County Courthouse. Miss Truman formerly served as the Home Bureau adviser for Kankakee County but gave up the position about a year ago for health issues... MATTOON — In one of the front windows of the State National Bank is exhibited a monster puff ball. It is about 10 inches in diameter and was picked by F.A. Claypool on the Illinois Central right-of-way at Magnet. Puff balls are named for their globose shape and their property of discharging the ripe spores in a smoke-like cloud when pressed or struck. Many are edible... SPRINGFIELD — Larry Doyle, former star second baseman for the New York Giants, is in Springfield where he is considering an offer to manage the Illinois Sangamos. Doyle, from Caseyville in St. Clair County, began his baseball career at Mattoon in the old KIT League in 1907. He also played in Springfield that season before being purchased by John McGraw's New York Giants. Doyle played on three straight pennant winners (1911-1013), won the award for the National League's best player in 1912 and won the NL batting title in 1915.