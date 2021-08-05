Glancing Back for Aug. 5

100 years ago,

Aug. 5, 1921

MATTOON — The body of Lawrence Riddle was received at the Illinois Central Railroad station at 2:30 o'clock this morning. His father and brother, H.S. and Rollo Riddle, and Mr. and Mrs. George Rudy were at the station. The body was taken to the Peers Chapel where it will remain for the funeral on Sunday. The body of J.E. Rauch of Charleston arrived on the same train and was taken to his family's home in Charleston. First Sgt. Riddle was killed in battle in France on Nov. 10, 1918, one day before the war in Europe ended... CHARLESTON — Claude Wells, one of the three automobile bandits who made a sensational escape from the Coles County jail on July 9 after having bound, gagged and slugged the jailer, Dan Williams, has been apprehended at Fort Wayne, Ind. Sheriff Aye expects to leave sometime on Saturday to get the man and bring him back to Coles County. Thus far, the companions of Wells, Fred Webster and Alfred Nichols, have not been heard from. The three men were in jail on charges of having stolen the L.B. Gibson car from in front of the Reynolds building on North 16th Street.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — The head of the Louisville, Ky., district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told area officials today all projected problems with the proposed Lincoln Lake reservoir are "solvable engineering problems." Col. John T. Rhett spoke at an informational meeting with Coles, Cumberland and Douglas county officials at Eastern Illinois University. Responding to concerns in Douglas County of flooding issues Lincoln Lake might cause there, a Corps of Engineers official said a study of conditions during the past 25 years indicates the lake level would have inhibited drainage flow in Douglas County in only five years. John Guillou of the State Division of Waterways, said state officials are "thoroughly convinced of the desirability of the lake project." ... CHARLESTON — Irene Zongor, a 17-year-old Eastern Illinois University student from Charleston, was crowned Miss Coles County Fair for 1971 over 25 other contestants last night. Miss Zongor was crowned by 1970 Miss Coles County Fair Queen JoAnn Higgins, also of Charleston. First runnerup was Libby White of Charleston. San-Dee Mefford of Mattoon was second runnerup, Lanna Hood of Mattoon was third runnerup while Debbie Hood of Mattoon was fourth runnerup. Kati Garner of Charleston was named Miss Congeniality.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — A small group of day care providers and their children picketed City Hall Saturday morning, protesting a special use permit required of in-home day care providers caring for more than eight children. The permit and an amendment to a Mattoon zoning ordinance regarding day care homes are currently under review by a committee consisting of city officials, day care providers and residents of day care neighborhoods. Pam Knudsen, who has operated a day care in her home for four years and organized the protest, said home day care providers are licensed by the state so there is no need for further regulation... CHARLESTON — It doesn't seem that long ago that Jackie Joyner-Kersee was setting records at the Illinois High School Association girls state track meets in Charleston. But over the weekend, Joyner-Kersee, an East St. Louis native, wrapped up her track career by winning a bronze medal in the long jump at the Olympics in Atlanta. This was the final Olympics for Joyner-Kersee, 34, who won gold in the long jump in 1988 and bronze in 1992. She also won heptathlon golds in 1988 and 1992 and a silver in 1984.

