Glancing Back for Aug. 6

100 years ago,

Aug. 6, 1921

CHARLESTON — The body of James Edison Rauch, a young Charleston soldier who was killed on the battlefield of France during the great war, arrived in Charleston Thursday night and taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John W. Rauch on West Jackson Street. The funeral service will be held at the First Christian Christian Church Sunday afternoon under the auspices of the Andrew Dunn Post of the American Legion. This is the first military funeral to be held in Charleston for a Charleston young man who made the supreme sacrifice in the world war... MATTOON — Over 100 members of the Coles County Illini Club gathered at Peterson Park Thursday evening for a picnic meeting connected with the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium drive. Prof. Ekblaw of the university faculty and director of the stadium drive, pointed out the necessity of building a stadium on a scale large enough to accommodate the immense crowds which pour into Champaign-Urbana for football games and other events. The present Illinois Field bleachers seat about 26,000 spectators. The proposed Memorial Stadium, named to honor the 173 Illini men who died in the great war, is to cost about $2.5 million and seat 75,000 spectators. The picnic was such a success from a social standpoint that it was decided to make it an annual event.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended approval of a $1.6 million federal Hill-Burton grant to help finance the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center planned for the Mattoon-Charleston area. If federal authorities approve the state recommendation it will raise the total of federal grants to $2.4 million. William Hurlburt, executive director of the Area E-7 Hospital Association, said additional grants will be sought to help pay for the $11 million new hospital... CHARLESTON — Kevin Smith's 4-H grand champion crossbred steer brought a record price of $1.08 a pound in the annual 4-H livestock auction at the Coles County Fair last night. The steer, which weighed 1,060 pounds, was purchased by Coles County National Bank of Charleston for $1,161. Last year, Coles County National Bank paid $1.02 a pound for a grand champion Hereford owned by Philip Davis of Charleston. Oakland National Bank paid 87.5 cents a pound at yesterday's auction for the reserve grand champion steer, a 1,160-pound crossbred owned by Kenin Smith. The total for that steer was $1,006.25. Kevin and Kenin Smith are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Smith of Oakland.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — The first of two tasks for a small committee to warn students about the dangers of the Lake Charleston spillway is almost complete. The design has been approved for a monument that will serve as a memorial to the four men who have drowned at the spillway. The idea for the educational monument came after the double drownings of two Eastern Illinois University students in May. Mayor Dan Cougill, a member of the committee, said the group is waiting for one of the victims' families to give its final approval for the monument which will be placed near the spillway at Lake Charleston... MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative has awarded four $500 scholarships to area students. The four scholarship winners include Doug Arthur and Kyla Sampson of Mattoon, Kimberly Kauffman of Arthur and Cathy Quast of Charleston. To be eligible, students must be a legal dependent of a Coles-Moultrie member and are judged on high school and/or college grades, activities and awards as well as an essay.

