Glancing Back for Aug. 7

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a summary of the impact of Lincoln Lake on the environment. The project would convert 29,000 acres from private to public use, the report noted, inundate approximately 6,600 acres at seasonal pool elevation. The environment may deteriorate from the standpoint of wildlife, forests, natural aesthetics, noise and air pollution, the report said. But to do nothing, it also said, would mean the loss of tangible benefits for flood control, water supply, water quality, general recreation and fishing enhancement... CALI, Colombia — John Craft, former Eastern Illinois University athlete, finished third in the triple jump Thursday behind a record-breaking effort by Cuba's Pablo Perez. Perez hopped, stepped and jump an astonishing 57 feet, 1 inch to beat, by a scant quarter-inch, the world triple jump record of Russia's Viktor Saneyev, set at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Prudencio Nelson of Brazil was second with a mark of 55 2 1/4 and Craft totaled 53 feet, 6 1/2 inches for the bronze medal.

MATTOON — The City of Mattoon timed its sale of $7 million in bonds just right, the city's financial consultant told the Mattoon City Council last night. The council approved the best bid from an account managed by Harris Trust and Savings Bank of Chicago with an interest rate of 5.3257 percent over 20 years. The bid by Harris, one of nine received, is about $47,000 a year lower than estimates used several weeks ago. Commissioner Hal Kottwitz said that means Mattoon's water rate increase in three years will be lower than projected... CHARLESTON — Skateboards, skates, scooters and other toy vehicles are not allowed on sidewalks in front of businesses. The Charleston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance regulating the toy vehicles at a meeting last night. About 10 people attended the meeting to question the council's action. Mayor Dan Cougill said the ordinance does not prohibit skateboards on residential sidewalks... MATTOON — The Mattoon Cobras, a 13-14-year-old girls softball team, recently captured first place in the ASA State Tournament. Members of the team include Carey Davis, Katie Abell, Jessica Hanner, Michaela Nave, Angie Toberman, Andrea VanOrmer, Courtney Jerdan, Amber Fedrigon, Becca Koets, Cassie Peterson, Deanna Bushue, Kristina Bushue and Amy Leitch. Coaches are Randy Peterson, Gary Koets and Tom Fedrigon.