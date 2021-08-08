Glancing Back for Aug. 8

MATTOON — Sgt. Lawrence Scott Riddle, who fell in the Argonne forest on Nov. 10, 1918, just one day before the signing of the armistice, was buried with full military honors yesterday in Dodge Grove Cemetery. Over 1,500 people stood reverently assembled about the grave while Claude Vanlaningham, an overseas veteran, sounded Taps and the body of Sgt. Riddle was lowered to its final resting place. The body, lying in an unpretentious oaken casket draped with America's colors, was taken to the cemetery on a caisson drawn by four stately horses. Led by a brass band, 465 stately veterans marched in front of the largest funeral procession ever seen in this part of the county... MATTOON — In one of the boldest robberies of recent months, two strangers held up the attendant at the Standard Oil filling station on South 17th Street and Wabash Avenue yesterday evening and made good their escape with $350. S.F. Hapney, the attendant, said the men purchased a gallon of motor oil. When Hapney was making change, one of the men pulled a revolver and gave the usual command. Hapney's visitors backed him into a closet and told him to remain there until after they had gone... NEOGA — On Friday night at the Cumberland County Courthouse at Toledo, a meeting was held to formulate a Cumberland County Illini Club. Eighteen residents of Cumberland County attended. Elected as officers were L.K. Voris, Neoga, president; Miss Mabel Snyder, Neoga, vice president; C.B. Price, Toledo, secretary; and Ben Willis, Toledo, treasurer. Robert Fletcher of the University of Illinois presided over the meeting.

CHARLESTON — Coles County and five neighboring counties have adopted a regional solid waste plan, but the next steps depend on how much money each county spends to meet its goals. The counties last month all voted to adopt the plan. Their budgets for the next fiscal year will include contributions toward implementation. Jeff Lahr of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission the combined contribution of Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties for the first year of the plan will be about $50,000... SULLIVAN — Since June, the Sullivan City Council has allowed kids to skateboard and in-line skate around the square every Monday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. without the intrusion of traffic. On an average Monday evening, between 40 and 100 participants can be found skating on the courthouse square. Officials originally set the age limit to skate at 13 and older, but because of its great popularity the program was expanded to include people of all ages. But, with school soon starting, the skate program will end. Next Monday is the final skate night of the summer... CHARLESTON — For 16 days this summer, Don and Ferne Rogers helped run the Olympics in Atlanta. The Charleston couple worked 10 days at the Georgia Dome, site of the basketball and gymnastics events. They spent their time as volunteer workers by taking tickets, helping security, showing people to their seats and answering questions. The Rogers responded to an ad in a swimming magazine last year seeking volunteers. They reported to Atlanta for training in June, along with 42,000 other volunteers.