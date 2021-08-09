Glancing Back for Aug. 9

100 years ago,

Aug. 9, 1921

MATTOON — There seems to be a question as to who is entitled to the reward for finding a Standard Oil Company payroll for Wood River, which was discovered under a wild grapevine near Peters Station by Sgt. Frank Killough of Mattoon, a police officer for the Big Four Railroad. There were four others in Killough's party, but they were a quarter of a mile away from the sergeant when he came upon it. The split mail bag contained $46,000 in bills. It was one of three sacks stolen by robbers off the mail wagon at Wood River. The Madison County sheriff and four aides found two sacks and the automobile used by the robbers. The reward is $4,600, one-tenth of the amount recovered... CHARLESTON — The Patrick Henry branch of the Association for the Recognition of Irish Independence was organized in Charleston Saturday with 75 members. Martin Alwell was elected president, W.J. Kenny, vice president; Tony Grant, treasurer; Agnes McCarthy, secretary; and Rev. J.J. Connolly, Emily Pendergast, Martin Franklin, John Whalen and Josephine Pendergast, executive committee.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Coles County has been placed in the 53rd Legislative District along with the counties of Edgar, Clark and Vermilion, three townships in Crawford County and three southern townships in Champaign County. New districts for both houses of the state legislature were agreed on Saturday by the 10-year reapportionment commission. Coles County previously was included in a district which included only Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties... MATTOON — Two youths fled into a cornfield north of Mattoon last night after a deputy sheriff stopped their car, which had been reported stolen earlier. Police said Evelyn Wall of Mattoon reported at 11:07 p.m. she saw someone drive her car from in front of her home. Another auto theft was reported to Mattoon police over the weekend. On Saturday, Ferdinand J. Sieben said his car was taken from the driveway of his home sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. That car was recovered Saturday afternoon on Broadway Avenue. Other thefts reported over the weekend involved a lawn mower and two dogs from different residences and $37 in cash taken from the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant cash register.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Unless more people join Mothers Against Drunk Driving Coles County, the chapter is in danger of losing its charter. Members pay $20 a year for an individual membership. Nationally, MADD sponsors Project Red Ribbon, the Designated Driver program, Candlelight Vigil, a Poster Essay Contest and Operation Prom/Graduation. Mike Styninger, Coles County MADD membership chairman, said the local group also assists with a victims advocate panel, in conjunction with Mike Hughes, chief probation officer for Coles and Cumberland counties. MADD Coles County was formed in January 1992... CHARLESTON — After 35 years of service, Dalias Price finally got something from the National Weather Service. They bought him lunch. "This is the most I've gotten from you guys since you sent those pens," Price joked at a luncheon at E.L. Krackers. Price, who taught in the geography/geology department at Eastern Illinois University for 22 years, has been one of the state's observers for the National Weather Service since 1960. Twice a day, every day, Price has checked weather activity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0