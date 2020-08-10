Glancing Back for August 10

MATTOON -- That Aug. 10, 1860, just 60 years ago tomorrow, is one of the few days that stand out in the history of Mattoon, is attested to by B.N. Berry, "Uncle Ben," who, on that memorable occasion marched in the political parade for Abraham Lincoln, the Republican nominee for president. Mr. Berry, now Mattoon's oldest citizen, said it was the grandest sight he ever saw. To see 20,000 or 30,000 people congregated at a prairie meeting gathered for Lincoln and Hamlin, was enough to strike terror and dismay to the hearts of the Democrats. At the fairgrounds, a table was set for 10,000 people, loaded with provisions... MATTOON -- A fire which began several days ago in the coal pile of the city water works as a result of spontaneous combustion is still smoldering. It is planned to move the coal soon as the only means of putting the fire out. The Hotel Byers coal pile is still smoldering. Plans to move it and put out the fire have been delayed, and a stream of water is being played on it constantly.

MATTOON -- Use of tobacco on school property is prohibited by a recently-signed state law, Superintendent Richard Berg told the Mattoon school board last night. The tobacco ban applies both inside and outside buildings and at school functions, such as football games. Included in the ban is setting up designated smoking areas for employees. Employees who smoke now must leave school property to continue their habit... MATTOON -- The executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is resigning, effective Sept. 15. Joan Record, who has worked at the Chamber since 1972 and has been executive director for eight years, said it is time to do something else. As chamber executive, Record has been instrumental in Bagelfest, the leadership academy, Mattoon Foundation for Academic Excellence, Midtown Mattoon Main Street program, student mentoring program and the newly published Mattoon image book... MATTOON -- Kurt Stretch is the latest recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds Award. The award is given each year by the Mattoon Exchange Club. Recipients must serve on health and welfare organizations, be civic planners, youth leaders, philanthropists or give their time and finances to help others. Stretch has volunteered to help young people in the Mattoon school district and Lake Land College. He also has led special projects in Mattoon parks and with the Festival of Lights.