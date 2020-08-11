Glancing Back for August 11

100 years ago, Aug. 11, 1920
MATTOON -- Although local railroad ticket offices have received no official word as to passenger fares which must be charged because of rates granted to railroads, citizens who travel to Chicago have used a scratch pad and uncovered some startling figures. A night trip to Chicago with Pullman will now amount to the staggering figure of $10.70, not including incidentals. This is an increase of $3 The present day-coach tariff is $5.54, and with the 20 percent increase allowed, the new ticket price to Chicago will be $6.66... CHARLESTON -- Glenn Rennels, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Rennels, yesterday had an experience that does not often fall to a youth of his age. His experience, however, shows the whole world is kin and the young man did not share a moment of discomfort on the trip. Glenn on Monday left Charleston for Allenville to visit relatives. After taking the interurban to Mattoon, young Glenn somehow boarded the wrong train and wound up in Effingham. On his arrival there, the conductor gave the boy a return slip for Mattoon and 60 cents for lunch. A traveling man came in with a bright silver dollar and the "man who owned the station," referring to the kindness of the station agent, gave him his dinner and put him on the train to Mattoon. Master Glenn arrived in Mattoon to take the first interurban back to Charleston. He was at the chautauqua last night and greatly pleased to recite his adventure.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- City Planning Commission members expressed concern last night about the proliferation of mobile homes and their possible exemption for taxes. Chairman James W. O'Neal told the commission he was informed one engineering office in Mattoon is preparing plans on 50 mobile home sites. O'Neal, Mayor Morgan Phipps and George Pendell, city coordinator for state and federal aid, said if the personal property tax is abolished, mobile homes likely will escape taxation unless new legislation is enacted. Phipps said mobile homes are taxed as personal property, not real estate... MATTOON -- Nine directors and 44 members have been selected to serve on the Lake Land College Foundation Board. The purpose of the foundation is to assist in fundraising for college facilities and help provide educational opportunities for students. Directors named to serve on the newly created board include Mrs. Homer Luttrell, Effingham; Mrs. James Honnold, Kansas; Charles Joley, Charleston; George Gilkerson, Mattoon; Clark Dennis, Sullivan; Leo Bennett, Windsor; Clyde Drennan, Neoga; Russell Logue, Casey; and Earl Lantz, Shelbyville.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- No longer should all your trash go in one sack. A voluntary recycling program will begin Aug. 19 in Mattoon. Local residents are asked to begin saving and separating newsprint, cardboard, aluminum cans, steel cans, plastic and glass. Those items may be put in bins that will be open 12 hours every day at three Mattoon locations. Organizers say the purpose is to divert reusable materials from landfills... MATTOON -- Since 1945, the Mattoon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4325 has served veterans and the community. As a way of thanking the community, a public dance will be held tonight at the VFW post. Fifty years ago, the driving force behind organizing the VFW post here was a Spanish-American war veteran named Will Herring, a member of the Charleston VFW. When World War II ended, a number of returning veterans expressed interest in joining the Charleston post. Herring suggested starting a VFW post in Mattoon. It was organized on Aug. 22, 1945, with the ladies auxiliary formed on Oct. 28, 1945.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!