Glancing Back for August 11

MATTOON -- Although local railroad ticket offices have received no official word as to passenger fares which must be charged because of rates granted to railroads, citizens who travel to Chicago have used a scratch pad and uncovered some startling figures. A night trip to Chicago with Pullman will now amount to the staggering figure of $10.70, not including incidentals. This is an increase of $3 The present day-coach tariff is $5.54, and with the 20 percent increase allowed, the new ticket price to Chicago will be $6.66... CHARLESTON -- Glenn Rennels, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Rennels, yesterday had an experience that does not often fall to a youth of his age. His experience, however, shows the whole world is kin and the young man did not share a moment of discomfort on the trip. Glenn on Monday left Charleston for Allenville to visit relatives. After taking the interurban to Mattoon, young Glenn somehow boarded the wrong train and wound up in Effingham. On his arrival there, the conductor gave the boy a return slip for Mattoon and 60 cents for lunch. A traveling man came in with a bright silver dollar and the "man who owned the station," referring to the kindness of the station agent, gave him his dinner and put him on the train to Mattoon. Master Glenn arrived in Mattoon to take the first interurban back to Charleston. He was at the chautauqua last night and greatly pleased to recite his adventure.