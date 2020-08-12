Glancing Back for August 12

100 years ago, Aug. 12, 1920
MATTOON -- A vigorous resolution calling for the abolishment of the State Public Utilities Commission and for the return of the "right of home rule" in the matter of utilities control, has been prepared by City Clerk Herbert Walsh after a vote by the Mattoon City Council. The resolution with an explanatory letter is being mailed to every mayor and council of cities of more than 1,000 population in Illinois. The resolution notes that rates of public utilities have been constantly going up while the state utilities commission does not fairly represent the public interest. The resolution asks that Mattoon and other cities attain the right to regulate and control electric power and lights, gas, street cars and telephone service... CHARLESTON -- Oliver Shafer, 14-year-old son of Charles Shafer, residing near the Clark County line, was killed yesterday on the W.H. Berkley farm five miles south of Westfield, in a runaway accident. The boy was picking up grain when the team became frightened and ran away. The wagon passed over the boy and crushed out his life. The injured boy was carried across the county line to his home, where he breathed his last. Deputy Coroner Lewis of Charleston was called to hold the inquest.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- The Charleston school board last night approved spending $4,500 to purchase a lot in the Westgate subdivision (a development of the Reasor Corp.) for the 1970-71 high school building trades class project house. A house completed this spring under the supervision of Dean Weber, building trades instructor, is the first of its kind in Charleston. The house was sold to Mrs. Peggy Cochran for $22,000. Most of the work on the house was completed by students... MATTOON -- School begins for students in the Mattoon school district on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Teachers will meet Aug. 31 for a teacher workshop. Sixty new teachers have joined the staff of Mattoon schools. This includes eight teachers for the new kindergarten program being established for the 1970-71 school year. School will be in session a total of 176 days. The school year ends June 4, 1971, with an emergency day planned for June 7.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- Two pit bulls were shot and killed by a Mattoon police officer the dogs were attacking Thursday, Police Chief Dave O'Dell said. Neighbors summoned police to the 2500 block of Prairie Avenue after the dogs first attacked a cocker spaniel that later was put down by a veterinarian. The dogs also killed a cat. Police officers tried to contain the two dogs in a fenced back yard of a neighbor until the county animal control officer could arrive but the dogs charged an officer who then shot both dogs... CHARLESTON -- The Coles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of thefts that occurred in recent days. An outboard motor valued at $2,000 was taken from a Cooks Mills home. A camping trailer parked at a campground along the Embarras River was broken into. Damages and value of items taken were estimated at $almost $650. The top of a convertible was slashed in the parking lot of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center while a wallet containing $170 was taken while its owner was at the Coles County Fair.
