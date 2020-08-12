Glancing Back for August 12

MATTOON -- A vigorous resolution calling for the abolishment of the State Public Utilities Commission and for the return of the "right of home rule" in the matter of utilities control, has been prepared by City Clerk Herbert Walsh after a vote by the Mattoon City Council. The resolution with an explanatory letter is being mailed to every mayor and council of cities of more than 1,000 population in Illinois. The resolution notes that rates of public utilities have been constantly going up while the state utilities commission does not fairly represent the public interest. The resolution asks that Mattoon and other cities attain the right to regulate and control electric power and lights, gas, street cars and telephone service... CHARLESTON -- Oliver Shafer, 14-year-old son of Charles Shafer, residing near the Clark County line, was killed yesterday on the W.H. Berkley farm five miles south of Westfield, in a runaway accident. The boy was picking up grain when the team became frightened and ran away. The wagon passed over the boy and crushed out his life. The injured boy was carried across the county line to his home, where he breathed his last. Deputy Coroner Lewis of Charleston was called to hold the inquest.