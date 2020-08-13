Glancing Back for August 13

100 years ago, Aug. 13, 1920
MATTOON -- In a speech bristling with defiance of what he has called "the menace of Thompson Tammanyism in the state of Illinois," Lt. Gov. John G. Oglesby, candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, spoke in Mattoon last night, stressing the issue of the place and rights of labor as he saw them. After an informal reception in the Hotel Byers, the candidate took to a platform on 17th Street where a crowd of 800 to 1,000 people had gathered. C.H. Douglas introduced the lieutenant governor... MATTOON -- A five-car train of militia, bound from the West Frankfort coal mine riots to Peoria, was handled yesterday by the Illinois Central Railroad. On Aug. 18, the Walter R. mains Best Shows, with 20 cars, will be handled in Mattoon, going from Effingham to Robinson. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey combined circus, with a total of 94 cars, will be handled in Mattoon on its way from Springfield to Peoria on Sept. 7.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- The Charleston school board voted at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday to approve a new salary schedule for teachers and staff. The regular meeting of the board began at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m. the board went into executive session to discuss personnel and the salary schedule. The 1970-71 contract shows an increase of 6 percent for noncertified employees. Salaries for beginning teachers with a bachelor's degree were raised from $6,500 to $7,300... CHARLESTON -- Tiny Hill, whose music is straight out of the 1930s and '40s, will be the featured band this year for Eastern Illinois University's homecoming dance in October. At a time when rock bands are riding high and loud, Tiny Hill plays the mellow sounds of "I Get the Blues When it Rains" and "Angry." Hill, who was born in nearby Sullivan, started in the music business in 1935. For those who enjoy the sounds of rock music, The Guild will perform in McAfee Gym for the alternate homecoming dance.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
