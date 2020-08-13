Glancing Back for August 13

MATTOON -- In a speech bristling with defiance of what he has called "the menace of Thompson Tammanyism in the state of Illinois," Lt. Gov. John G. Oglesby, candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, spoke in Mattoon last night, stressing the issue of the place and rights of labor as he saw them. After an informal reception in the Hotel Byers, the candidate took to a platform on 17th Street where a crowd of 800 to 1,000 people had gathered. C.H. Douglas introduced the lieutenant governor... MATTOON -- A five-car train of militia, bound from the West Frankfort coal mine riots to Peoria, was handled yesterday by the Illinois Central Railroad. On Aug. 18, the Walter R. mains Best Shows, with 20 cars, will be handled in Mattoon, going from Effingham to Robinson. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey combined circus, with a total of 94 cars, will be handled in Mattoon on its way from Springfield to Peoria on Sept. 7.