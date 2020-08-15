Glancing Back for August 15

MATTOON -- A seven-member board of directors of the Area E-7 Hospital Association were named at a special meeting of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council last night. The selected directors include Clark Brogan, Mattoon; Ralph Glenn, Mattoon; Dr. Mack Hollowell, Charleston; Harley Holt, Charleston; Robert Moore, Charleston; George Tankey, Mattoon; and Victor Walk, Neoga. During the meeting it was announced that a person who lives in Area E-7 donated $400 a month to the organization "until the doors of the new hospital open." ... CHARLESTON -- Two Coles County couples are among eight families named as semi-finalists for the WGN Radio sponsored "Conservation Family of the Year" contest. Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Baker of Lerna and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sweeney of Ashmore are the area semi-finalists. The two couples recently spent the day in Chicago with Orion Samuelson, WGN farm services director, visiting a number of sites in Chicago and discussing the conservation of Illinois' soil and water.

MATTOON -- The Lake Land College Board approved a capital budget request to the Illinois Community College Board for construction of a classroom/administration building and a new technology building. Following the construction of the two projects, the current administration building on campus would be remodeled for student services and a book store would be attached to the student center. The college is asking the state to pay 75 percent of the $8.9 million cost... MATTOON -- Sandy Stafford was busy making a milkshake yesterday morning at the Charleston Avenue Dairy Queen, unaware that friends, family and a producer from the "Jenny Jones" daytime TV show were gathering outside. The six-year employee of the store was about to be told she had been chosen to receive a makeover on the nationally televised talk show. Stafford nearly cried when her friend, Charlotte Baxter, entered with Jenny Jones assistant producer Mark Koberg. Stafford said she will let the show's makeup artists and hairdressers make all the decisions during her makeover... MATTOON -- The Illinois Bobtail, the official magazine of the Illinois Propane Gas Association, recently received a first place award in the newsletter category of the National Propane Gas Association's Marketing Achievement Awards Contest. Rebecca Stare of Auburn is editor of the publication. She is the daughter of Harold and Connie Gambill of Mattoon.