Glancing Back for August 18

MATTOON -- Official word from the U.S. Census Bureau received today gives the city of Mattoon 103 more population than the figure given out by the bureau a few months ago. The population, as it now stands, is 13,552. The figure given out previously was 13,449. The new percentage of gain is an 18.4 percent increase in population since 1920. Mattoon's population at that last census was 11,456... NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Women's suffrage became part of the basic law of the United States today when the Tennessee legislature ratified the Susan B. Anthony constitutional amendment. The vote was 49-47. Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify, thus completing the ratification and putting the amendment into the constitution. The vote was accompanied by wild scenes in the house chamber. The galleries were packed and the suffragists, wearing their yellow badges, staged a great demonstration. The action of the Tennessee house today means that women of the United States have the privilege of casting their votes at the general elections in November, regardless of the state in which they live.

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois University officials have been notified that funds for two new construction projects have been released. Included is $3,048,830 for Phase 2 of the old science building, and $1,751,200 for Phase 2 of the Fine Arts Center. The science building addition includes a wing on each end of the structure for the departments of chemistry, geography and physics. The addition to the Fine Arts Center will include a 700-seat recital hall... CHARLESTON -- Noris Lopez, 16, of Panama arrived in Charleston on Aug. 7, when the temperature was in the upper 60s and rain was falling. She thought it was winter. Noris came to Charleston as part of a high school student exchange program. For the next year she will live with the Al and Vesta Rundle family. Noris said she likes the people she has met. "They are more friendly than those in my country," she said. Noris said what she dislikes most about the United States is "the difference between the black people and the white people. I don't like this. I think all people must have an equal opportunity."