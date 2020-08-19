Glancing Back for August 19

100 years ago, Aug. 19, 1920
NEOGA -- When Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Votaw arrived in Neoga from Champaign, after alighting from the train and crossing the Illinois Central Railroad tracks just north of the station, they discovered the dead body of a man lying across the rails. It was a negro and it was supposed he was stealing a ride on the top of the cars and was thrown off the train when it stopped at the station. A letter was found in the pockets of the dead man that identified him as William Fitzpatrick of Covington, Ky. Upon communication with relatives of the man, F.B. Swengel, the undertaker, was instructed to bury the body here... KANSAS -- Shelby Pinnell, aged 18, son of Harrison Pinnell of Kansas, was killed at 2 o'clock yesterday morning when he was run down and badly mutilated by a Big Four passenger train. The young man had been assisting in loading livestock for shipment to eastern markets and was waiting for a freight train to arrive to take away the loaded cars. It is believed he sat on the rails to await the train and was asleep when the speeding passenger train struck and killed him.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- A shotgun-wielding man jumped from his car and trained the weapon on a woman last night while customers in the Brady Cleaning Village, 1020 Broadway, looked on in fright. Police said the man leaped from his car, which he left parked in the middle of 11th Street, and approached a car in which a woman was sitting with three children. The woman was later identified by police as the armed man's estranged wife. A woman in the laundromat called police. When police arrived, they ordered the man to drop his weapon. As he did so, he was taken into custody...MATTOON -- The Mattoon school board voted 4-0, with three members absent, to approve a nearly 18 percent pay increase for teachers. Board President Robert Lane could not attend the meeting while two other board members, apparently unhappy with the settlement, left after a premeeting caucus. Tom Donnell and Paul Halsey Jr., according to other school board members, were not satisfied with the new contract terms.The new contract will pay first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree $7,100 a year.Teachers with a master's degree can earn a base pay of $7,668 and a maximum of $11,502 with 13 years' experience.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- The victim of a bull attack near Magnet Sunday evening and the woman who rescued her met yesterday afternoon. Lora Shrake of Mattoon was the passer-by who saw the bull mauling Cathy Veach . Shrake stopped, crawled through the fence and used a whip to distract the bull, allowing Veach to crawl to safety. Without assistance, Veach said she would have died. After Veach was outside the fence, Shrake locked the gate and stayed with Veach until authorities arrived. Veach spent four days in the hospital after the 30-minute attack by the bull... CHARLESTON -- Two men accused of operating a pyramid game were each fined $1,000 under terms of a consent judgment in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday. The order, accepted by Circuit Judge Ashton Waller, bars Todd Beavers and Bryant Edwards from participating in any future or similar pyramid games and provides an estimated 400 participants an opportunity to recover money they paid into the game. By entering into the agreement, Beavers and Edwards, both of Charleston, do not admit any wrongdoing or misconduct and deny all allegations of misconduct. Officials have collected nearly $60,000 that will be available as restitution.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!