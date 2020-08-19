Glancing Back for August 19

NEOGA -- When Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Votaw arrived in Neoga from Champaign, after alighting from the train and crossing the Illinois Central Railroad tracks just north of the station, they discovered the dead body of a man lying across the rails. It was a negro and it was supposed he was stealing a ride on the top of the cars and was thrown off the train when it stopped at the station. A letter was found in the pockets of the dead man that identified him as William Fitzpatrick of Covington, Ky. Upon communication with relatives of the man, F.B. Swengel, the undertaker, was instructed to bury the body here... KANSAS -- Shelby Pinnell, aged 18, son of Harrison Pinnell of Kansas, was killed at 2 o'clock yesterday morning when he was run down and badly mutilated by a Big Four passenger train. The young man had been assisting in loading livestock for shipment to eastern markets and was waiting for a freight train to arrive to take away the loaded cars. It is believed he sat on the rails to await the train and was asleep when the speeding passenger train struck and killed him.