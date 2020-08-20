Glancing Back for August 20

MATTOON -- The complete population figures for Coles County are announced by the U.S. Census Bureau. The population of the county is given as 35,108, a gain of 591 since 1910 and a gain of 962 since 1900. An interesting fact of the figures shows the trend of people moving constantly from the farm to the city. Each of the 10 rural townships of the county has shown a steady decrease since 1900. The population of Ashmore Township, including the Village of Ashmore, has declined almost 50 percent since 1900. That township's population was 2,081 in 1900 while the 1920 census lists the population as 1,103... MATTOON -- Several of the towns in this area have not always had their present names, the change being affected in many cases when the railroads were built through Coles County in 1855. The name changes, according to J.M. Mitchell, include: Summit changed to Gays, Milton Station to Humboldt, Okaw to Arcola, Stockton to Loxa, Prairie City to Toledo, Independence or Pinhook changed to Oakland and Midway changed to Kansas. he Midway to Kansas change was made on account of political tussle when Democrats tried to bring slavery to Midway in 1856. Republicans likened it to the events in the state of Kansas and the name was changed to Kansas.