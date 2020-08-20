Glancing Back for August 20

100 years ago, Aug. 20, 1920
MATTOON -- The complete population figures for Coles County are announced by the U.S. Census Bureau. The population of the county is given as 35,108, a gain of 591 since 1910 and a gain of 962 since 1900. An interesting fact of the figures shows the trend of people moving constantly from the farm to the city. Each of the 10 rural townships of the county has shown a steady decrease since 1900. The population of Ashmore Township, including the Village of Ashmore, has declined almost 50 percent since 1900. That township's population was 2,081 in 1900 while the 1920 census lists the population as 1,103... MATTOON -- Several of the towns in this area have not always had their present names, the change being affected in many cases when the railroads were built through Coles County in 1855. The name changes, according to J.M. Mitchell, include: Summit changed to Gays, Milton Station to Humboldt, Okaw to Arcola, Stockton to Loxa, Prairie City to Toledo, Independence or Pinhook changed to Oakland and Midway changed to Kansas. he Midway to Kansas change was made on account of political tussle when Democrats tried to bring slavery to Midway in 1856. Republicans likened it to the events in the state of Kansas and the name was changed to Kansas.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- The Mattoon school district plans a nongraded team-teaching project this year for 35 students in the first three grades at Grant Parkn School. Mrs. Delia Marcus, a teacher at Grant Park for several years, and Mrs. Edith Malehorn, who has experience in team teaching, will be the project's teachers. Mrs. Malehorn, who is new to the district, will teach music at Grant Park and Washington, but her primary job will be with the nongraded project, according to Assistant Supt. James Martin... CHARLESTON -- Production at the new $8 million Trailmobile plant under construction north of Charleston is scheduled to begin in February. Large steel girders are being erected at the site to form a skeleton for the 278,000-square foot main production building. Three other buildings are to be added at the site. More than 350 people will be employed during the first year of production. The Charleston facility is expected to produce about 8,000 semi trailers a year... MATTOON -- The Zoar Primitive Baptist Church will hold its annual meeting and observe its 105th year in the same building, located nine miles northwest of Mattoon on the Dole Road, with special services Saturday and Sunday. An elder from Tennesee will be the featured speaker at two services on Saturday and another on Sunday. Dinner will be served on the grounds both days.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!