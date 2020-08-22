Glancing Back for August 22

NEOGA -- Mrs. Fred Folkerts of Neoga won the Illinois State fair Bake-Off with her "1970 State Fair Thing." It marks the third straight year she has been a winner at the State Fair. In 1968, she won a daily bake-off with a French pastry. Last year she was named grand champion with a special cake featuring pumpkin, applesauce, raisins and nuts. This year's "thing" is a coffeecake featuring a pineapple, raisin and nut filling... MATTOON -- The Illinois Central Railroad crossing on Marshall Avenue between 19th and 21st streets has been reopened after extensive repairs. The railroad raised the tracks, put in new ties and blacktopped the crossing. The crossing was closed for about two weeks while the repairs were made.

CHARLESTON -- The judicial circuit that includes Coles County will get its first additional circuit judge in 35 years under legislation signed by Gov. Jim Edgar. The legislation adds judges to several circuits, including the 5th Circuit that includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties. Richard Scott, chief judge of the circuit, said the number of judges has remained at 10 since 1960, but the area's caseload has increased dramatically. State Sen. Harry "Babe" Woodyard, R-Chrisman, sponsored the legislation that created the new judgeship... MATTOON -- Richard Lumpkin of Mattoon has been elected to the board of directors of the Illinois Math and Science Academy Fund for Advancement of Education. The IMSA DFund, chartered in 1986, is a not-for-profit organization that enlists private sector support of "margin of excellence" initiatives at the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora. Lumpkin, whose family has been longtime owner of Consolidated Communications, is director and treasurer of the U.S. Independent Telephone Association.