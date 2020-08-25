Glancing Back for August 25

MATTOON -- At midnight tonight, railroad fares to points out of state will jump 20 percent in accordance with the recent ruling of the Interstate Commerce Commission. The 50 percent Pullman increases will also take effect tonight. The fare to St. Louis now becomes $5.01 instead of $4.17, and to Indianapolis $4.99 instead of $4.16, both prices including the war tax still in effect. The present fare to New York City is $30.41 with a $7.02 charge for a Pullman. Under the new rate the fare will become $36.50 and $10.53 for a lower berth, making a total of $47.03 for less than a 1,000-mile trip. But the fare to Paris in Edgar County will be $1.23 tomorrow, just as it is today... SHELBYVILLE -- Funeral services for Miss Geneva Casstevens were held at the Mt. Zion Church on Sunday. Members of the Vanderpool Post of the American Legion furnished an escort and the Red Cross was represented. Miss Casstevens, the only woman from Shelby County to give her life for her country during the recent war, died in Liverpool, England. Miss Casstevens was born Feb. 20, 1891, near Etna in Coles County. She volunteered for overseas service as a nurse and sailed for England on April 18, 1918. She served in the military hospital at Liverpool and there she contracted pneumonia, following a case of influenza, that resulted in her death Oct. 14, 1918.