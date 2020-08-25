Glancing Back for August 25

100 years ago, Aug. 25, 1920
MATTOON -- At midnight tonight, railroad fares to points out of state will jump 20 percent in accordance with the recent ruling of the Interstate Commerce Commission. The 50 percent Pullman increases will also take effect tonight. The fare to St. Louis now becomes $5.01 instead of $4.17, and to Indianapolis $4.99 instead of $4.16, both prices including the war tax still in effect. The present fare to New York City is $30.41 with a $7.02 charge for a Pullman. Under the new rate the fare will become $36.50 and $10.53 for a lower berth, making a total of $47.03 for less than a 1,000-mile trip. But the fare to Paris in Edgar County will be $1.23 tomorrow, just as it is today... SHELBYVILLE -- Funeral services for Miss Geneva Casstevens were held at the Mt. Zion Church on Sunday. Members of the Vanderpool Post of the American Legion furnished an escort and the Red Cross was represented. Miss Casstevens, the only woman from Shelby County to give her life for her country during the recent war, died in Liverpool, England. Miss Casstevens was born Feb. 20, 1891, near Etna in Coles County. She volunteered for overseas service as a nurse and sailed for England on April 18, 1918. She served in the military hospital at Liverpool and there she contracted pneumonia, following a case of influenza, that resulted in her death Oct. 14, 1918.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- City of Mattoon and Mattoon Association of Commerce officials toured the new Kroger Shopping Center yesterday afternoon. Shopping center personnel prepare for the grand opening of the store next Tuesday. Carl Macke, general manager, and Al Define, food manager, showed visitors the operation of an automatic labeling machine in the meat department. The shopping center, located just east of Logan between Charleston and Broadway avenues, will employ about 65 full-time employees with an estimated annual payroll of $300,000... CHARLESTON -- Plats on three new subdivisions, one to be developed by the Reasor Corp. and the other two by John Young, were approved last night by the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning. The proposed Reasor subdivision will be bounded on the north by the planned Westgate shopping center, on the east by University Drive, on the south by Meadowlake subdivision and on the west by University Heights. Subdivisions planned by Young are to be located near the Heritage Woods development at 1006 Colony Lane.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- Construction of a new bicycle trail between Mattoon and Charleston is expected to begin in late winter or early spring. The preliminary design is complete and organizers are waiting on one more state agency to give its OK. Plans are for a 12.1-mile trail on the abandoned rail line that goes from 10th Street in Mattoon to Township Road 224, two miles east of Charleston. The project's $639,000 budget includes a $501,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.The cities of Mattoon and Charleston are contributing about $69,000 each... CHARLESTON -- Laidlaw Waste Systems has added about two years to the life of its landfill at a time when landfill capacity in Coles County is a matter of concern. Earlier this month, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency granted the landfill a permit for a vertical expansion. With the approximately two additional years of space, the landfill can house waste for about 9 1/2 more years, said Laidlaw Manager Mike Fuller. The landfill is just east of Loxa Road on Illinois Route 316.
