Glancing Back for August 26

MATTOON -- A crowd estimated at more than 3,000 people gathered under the "big top" at Peterson Park last night at the evening session of the Mattoon Chautauqua. Miss Ethel Salisbury Hanley, child impersonator of unusual cleverness, scored a complete triumph in an hour's entertainment as a prelude to the Van Grove Opera Company's presentation of "Il Pagliacci." Miss Hanley's impersonation of a little girl, "in costume," was met with joy by little children who found a change from what they called "dry lectures." The opera company went through a day of wearying experiences before taking the stage. Coming from Iowa, a late train caused them to miss connection in Peoria. With their bulky baggage and scenery, they piled into auto trucks and started for Mattoon in that disagreeable means of conveyance.. CHARLESTON -- It is reasonably reported that a settlement has been reached and Miss Carrie Montgomery of Charleston has accepted $4,000 as heart balm. Miss Montgomery had brought a breach of promise suit against Ben F. McClara, a former resident of Charleston now living in Frankfort, Ind. Miss Montgomery, who sued for $25,000. is said to have agreed to dismiss proceedings for the sum of $4,000. Miss Montgomery, a sister of the late Dr. J.C. Montgomery, claimed that engagements to wed had existed between her and McClara at different times had been broken during the past 20 years on two or three occasions, and that he was now preparing to marry the daughter of a Morgan Township farmer.