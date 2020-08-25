Glancing Back for August 26

100 years ago, Aug. 26, 1920
MATTOON -- A crowd estimated at more than 3,000 people gathered under the "big top" at Peterson Park last night at the evening session of the Mattoon Chautauqua. Miss Ethel Salisbury Hanley, child impersonator of unusual cleverness, scored a complete triumph in an hour's entertainment as a prelude to the Van Grove Opera Company's presentation of "Il Pagliacci." Miss Hanley's impersonation of a little girl, "in costume," was met with joy by little children who found a change from what they called "dry lectures." The opera company went through a day of wearying experiences before taking the stage. Coming from Iowa, a late train caused them to miss connection in Peoria. With their bulky baggage and scenery, they piled into auto trucks and started for Mattoon in that disagreeable means of conveyance.. CHARLESTON -- It is reasonably reported that a settlement has been reached and Miss Carrie Montgomery of Charleston has accepted $4,000 as heart balm. Miss Montgomery had brought a breach of promise suit against Ben F. McClara, a former resident of Charleston now living in Frankfort, Ind. Miss Montgomery, who sued for $25,000. is said to have agreed to dismiss proceedings for the sum of $4,000. Miss Montgomery, a sister of the late Dr. J.C. Montgomery, claimed that engagements to wed had existed between her and McClara at different times had been broken during the past 20 years on two or three occasions, and that he was now preparing to marry the daughter of a Morgan Township farmer.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- Clarence J. Crooks Sr., a consultant and legal counsel for the Governor's Office of Human Resources, spoke to members of the Mattoon Human Relations Council last night. Crooks proposed that the local council serve as monitors to expedite the solution to student and middle income housing. He also pointed out the local group could incorporate as a not-for-profit entity to seek federal funds for land acquisition and development and for housing construction. Richard T. Nuyens, a member of the council, also proposed guidelines for the group to adopt in an effort to secure housing for out-of-district junior college students... MATTOON -- Electric vehicles entered in the cross-country Clean Air Car race will begin arriving about 8 a.m. tomorrow to recharge their batteries at a special station operated by Central Illinois Public Service Co. personnel. The battery-charging station will be located at the Holiday Inn. A total of 42 cars started the 3,600-mile race Monday at Cambridge, Mass. The race ends Aug. 30 at the Caltech campus in Pasadena, Calif.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON -- Coles County Associate Judge Dale Cini has a rather unusual sentence for those convicted of using fake IDs to purchase alcohol. The judge sentenced them to write letters to the editor of the Journal Gazette and Times-Courier describing their experience. Cini said he wants to let everyone know, especially those new to the community, that using a false ID has serious consequences. Several letters have already appeared. Cini said he ordered about a dozen defendants to write the letters. Cini said he thought the letters might be more of a deterrent than warnings from a judge or police officer. Cini said he's seen a big increase in fake ID cases since he became a judge in 1993... CHARLESTON -- Trailmobile officials are asking the community's help in solving a series of bomb threats that are shutting down production and threatening the plant's future. Yesterday morning, the company received its sixth bomb threat since June 9. Each threat has caused a shift to come to a halt, if not shut down completely at the plant, 1000 N. 14th St. In addition to safety concerns, plant officials said the plant is losing money each time production stops.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!