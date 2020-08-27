Glancing Back for August 27

100 years ago, Aug. 27, 1920
MATTOON -- Automobile races, postponed from Saturday on account of rain, were pulled off yesterday at the fairgrounds race track. Manette of Clinton, Ind., carried off first prize of $750. There were eight cars in the running and some pretty good time was made, the fastest race being made in 19 minutes and 24 seconds. Each of the three heats was a 15-mile run, the slowest time being a little more than 20 minutes. Contestants in the races were from Clinton, Ind., Paris, Ridgefarm, Oakland, Charleston, Champaign, Georgetown and Mattoon... MATTOON -- Hughey Sanders, 22, a son of Dick Sanders of Mattoon, and Miss Maude Ealy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. Ealy of Mattoon, were married in Charleston yesterday morning by Judge Harrah, but they are not living together. Ealy, whom he claims to be only 15 years of age, went in search of her. Finding her at the Dick Sanders home, where she told her father she was the wife of Hughey Sanders, he took her back to her own domicile, where she is now being closely guarded by her father and mother. Sanders, it is stated, made only a mild attempt to prevent his bride being taken from him. Both Ealy and young Sanders are employed with the Big Four Railroad.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- Frank M. Hedgcock, executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission, has accepted a position in Waukesha, Wis., as city planning director. Hedgcock, hired by the planning commission a year ago to help prepare a county zoning ordinance, submitted his resignation yesterday, effective Sept. 25. The county zoning proposal became controversial. The Coles County Board on June 8 voted to oust Hedgcock from his position, but the regional planning commission refused to fire him... MATTOON -- Moses, a Mattoon-based rock band, won first place in the recent Illinois State fair band competition. The group topped about 25 other bands. Members of the band include Steve Dalton, Mattoon, bass; Marc Nale, Mattoon, keyboards; Gary Tate, Charleston, vocals; Eddie Pearcy, Mattoon, drums; and Jim Hite, Charleston, lead guitar.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
