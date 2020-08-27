Glancing Back for August 27

MATTOON -- Automobile races, postponed from Saturday on account of rain, were pulled off yesterday at the fairgrounds race track. Manette of Clinton, Ind., carried off first prize of $750. There were eight cars in the running and some pretty good time was made, the fastest race being made in 19 minutes and 24 seconds. Each of the three heats was a 15-mile run, the slowest time being a little more than 20 minutes. Contestants in the races were from Clinton, Ind., Paris, Ridgefarm, Oakland, Charleston, Champaign, Georgetown and Mattoon... MATTOON -- Hughey Sanders, 22, a son of Dick Sanders of Mattoon, and Miss Maude Ealy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. Ealy of Mattoon, were married in Charleston yesterday morning by Judge Harrah, but they are not living together. Ealy, whom he claims to be only 15 years of age, went in search of her. Finding her at the Dick Sanders home, where she told her father she was the wife of Hughey Sanders, he took her back to her own domicile, where she is now being closely guarded by her father and mother. Sanders, it is stated, made only a mild attempt to prevent his bride being taken from him. Both Ealy and young Sanders are employed with the Big Four Railroad.