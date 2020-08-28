Glancing Back for August 28

MATTOON -- Army recruiting Sgt. Fortner and Mack Sparks were active factors in the enlistment of Carl Jones of Eldorado, Texas, an 18-year-old boy who landed in Mattoon yesterday with $1.50 in his pocket. Jones, according to his story, is an orphan and his only brother having been killed in the world war. He stated he was working on the ranch of a cousin in Texas, but the cousin gradually grew tired of him and bought the boy a ticket for Mattoon, giving him $1.50 and telling him to enlist in the Army. But the boy could not enlist without the consent of parent or guardian. Sgt. Fortner enlisted the aid of Mr. Sparks, the three going to Charleston, where Sparks was formally made Jones' guardian. The guardian signed his ward's enlistment and Jones was assigned to Company D, 54th Infantry and will be sent to Camp Grant... MATTOON -- "Illinois corn is in a hazardous condition." This was the statement made today by James A. Walker, a Pleasant Grove farmer, as to whether the corn crop had been affected by the recent cold snap. While there has been no frost, Mr. Walker stated the abnormal weather has interfered with development of the grain, and it will be six full weeks yet before a point of safety is reached. The corn, according to Mr. Walker, needs some old-fashioned hot weather and a few hot nights to insure a crop.