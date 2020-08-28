Glancing Back for August 28

100 years ago, Aug. 28, 1920
MATTOON -- Army recruiting Sgt. Fortner and Mack Sparks were active factors in the enlistment of Carl Jones of Eldorado, Texas, an 18-year-old boy who landed in Mattoon yesterday with $1.50 in his pocket. Jones, according to his story, is an orphan and his only brother having been killed in the world war. He stated he was working on the ranch of a cousin in Texas, but the cousin gradually grew tired of him and bought the boy a ticket for Mattoon, giving him $1.50 and telling him to enlist in the Army. But the boy could not enlist without the consent of parent or guardian. Sgt. Fortner enlisted the aid of Mr. Sparks, the three going to Charleston, where Sparks was formally made Jones' guardian. The guardian signed his ward's enlistment and Jones was assigned to Company D, 54th Infantry and will be sent to Camp Grant... MATTOON -- "Illinois corn is in a hazardous condition." This was the statement made today by James A. Walker, a Pleasant Grove farmer, as to whether the corn crop had been affected by the recent cold snap. While there has been no frost, Mr. Walker stated the abnormal weather has interfered with development of the grain, and it will be six full weeks yet before a point of safety is reached. The corn, according to Mr. Walker, needs some old-fashioned hot weather and a few hot nights to insure a crop.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- Representatives of various Mattoon youth groups met with Richard Kiger, adult board chairman of the Robert G. DeMars Youth center, and agreed to hold all teen-age dances at the youth center after November. The meeting came after Mayor Morgan Phipps recommended that teen groups hold dances at the youth center instead of at the Burgess-Osborne Auditorium. Phipps said there has been considerable vandalism at Burgess-Osborne when dances are held there. He said those dances do not provide enough adult chaperones. Five dances scheduled at Burgess-Osborne through Nov. 25 will be allowed to take place, he said... MATTOON -- There are 6,400 veterans in Coles County and 1,557,000 in Illinois, according to the Veterans Administration regional office in Chicago. According to figures, some 950 Coles County and 201,000 Illinois veterans were in service during the Vietnam era -- after Aug. 4, 1964. Of these, 60 Coles County and 13,000 Illinois veterans also served during the Korean Conflict. In Coles County, there also are 1,500 Korean veterans and 3,130 World War II veterans. Another 800 Coles County residents served in the military between the Korean War's end (Feb. 1, 1955) and the Vietnam era (1964).
25 years ago, 1995
ASHMO0RE -- This year's Ashmore Days was successful, despite the 95-plus degrees weather. This is about the 15th year of the celebration. The focus was on children, returning the Little King and Queen pageants. Tom Stine was named Little King and Ashley Harrison was named Little Queen. In the parade, the championship trophy went to the Terry Coffey family and the mayor's trophy went to the Charleston High School Marching Band... MATTOON -- "The Main Street Front: A report on an American community after one year of war" appeared in Fortune magazine in December 1942. Mattoon was a busy city of 17,000 people -- 800 of its young men were off to war; the heartland of America, this city; Fortune magazine came to town, impressions and pictures erupted into the national consciousness through the magazine. The JG is reprinting the article in its entirety today through Friday as part of occasional articles as we approach the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II on Sept. 2, 1945... ARTHUR -- Everything from handcrafted furniture to dolls went to the highest bidders and helped the annual Mennonite Relief Sale bring in $88,500 for the needy. About 1,500 people attended Friday's sale preview and mini-auction while about 2,000 more attended Saturday's auction. All proceeds go to the Mennonite Central Committee, which sends food, clothing, medical supplies, teachers, doctors and other aid to those in need in the United States and about 50 additional countries.
