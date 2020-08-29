Glancing Back for August 29

ST. LOUIS -- Carlyle and Shelbyville reservoirs have been redesignated: Carlyle Lake and Lake Shelbyville, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Col. Carroll Letellier, district engineer, said recreation is a major feature of such water resource projects and the term "lake" conveys the idea of recreation better than "reservoir." Carlyle Lake attracted 2.5 million visitors last year, its first in operation. Lake Shelbyville is nearing completion... MATTOON -- Ten down and one to go. That's the countdown for Milwaukee pitcher Marty Pattin in his personal quest to gain a victory over all 11 American League opponents. He moved a step closer to that goal last night with a complete-game 2-1 victory over the powerful Baltimore Orioles. Pattin now has scored a win over every AL foe in his three-year major league career except Minnesota. But that could change next week when the Brewers host the Twins. Pattin's season record reached 10-11 with yesterday's win. Pattin struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked two.It was his 10th complete game of the season and lowered his earned run average to 3.56.

MATTOON -- Three incumbents are among the eight people seeking election to the Mattoon school board in November. Five people are running for the four terms of four years. Three are running for a two-year term. Seeking the four-year terms are incumbents Michelle Shockley Skinlo, Cheryl Yount and Mike Croy. Newcomers to the race are Marianne Farrar and Rick Hall. Running for the two-year term are Charles R. Hutton II, Tom Hesse and Dan C. Shores. The two-year term is for the remainder of the term of Justin Grady, who won in 1993. Grady died and Croy was appointed to complete Grady's term... CHARLESTON -- Break out the Hawaiian shirts and alert Frankie and Annette. The Beach Boys are coming to Eastern Illinois University. The band will perform two shows on Nov. 4 in Lantz Gymnasium as part of EIU's Family Weekend. While the Beach Boys' $110,000 price tag for the show is a bit high compared to past acts (the only other six-digit performer was Bill Cosby two years ago), David Milberg, director of Student Activities, said the band is doing two shows for that price and the fee includes the Beach Boys own light and sound company.