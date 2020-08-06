Glancing Back for August 6

100 years ago, Aug. 6, 1920
MATTOON -- The long-anticipated, much-looked-for route of State Bond Issue No. 25, more familiarly known here as the "Egyptian Trail," has at last been tentatively determined by the Illinois Department of Public Works. The route from Kankakee to Effingham is included in the detail. From Champaign the road follows the Illinois Central Railroad to Mattoon. Leaving Mattoon, the route passes through Etna, Neoga and Sigel to Effingham... CHARLESTON -- Coles County State's Attorney Andrews is conducting an investigation of an incident after the Sunday night dance at Urban Park involving a 14-year-old girl of Charleston and two young men of Mattoon. Miss Mabel Adams went to the dance with a girl friend and two boys. When she had not returned home by noon on Monday, her mother sought the aid of police. Although the young men and her friend were located, Miss Adams still was missing. At 1:45 o'clock yesterday morning, she returned to her home. The girl told State's Attorney Andrews the dance ended so late she was afraid to return home, saying that on a previous occasion she had received a sound beating for attending a dance and was afraid the punishment would be repeated. The boys, both aged 17, engaged her a room at a hotel and here she stayed until her decision to return home.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- Miss JoAnn Higgins, 20, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Higgins of Charleston was crowned Miss Coles County Fair in the pageant last night at the Coles County Fair. Lynn Schroeder was named first runner-up, Miss Jean Cole, second runner-up; Miss Debbie Moore, third runner-up; and Miss Brenda Ozier, fourth runner-up. Miss Sherri Ottaway was the winner of the Clifford Hunter Miss Congeniality Award... MATTOON -- Several Mattoon residents testified yesterday in favor of reopening the Logan Street crossing of the Penn Central Railroad, a move opposed by the Penn Central. The hearing, conducted by the Illinois Commerce Commission in Springfield, was continued until sometime in September. The crossing was ordered closed in 1942 by the ICC for the duration of World War II. The stipulation apparently was forgotten from when the war ended in 1945 until earlier this year. Speaking in favor of reopening the crossing were L.C. "Dutch" Ballinger, Lafayette Township highway commissioner; Mayor Morgan Phipps; David Brandenburg, traffic survey official; and Elmer Young, a car dealer representing a group of business owners in northeast Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!