Glancing Back for August 6

MATTOON -- The long-anticipated, much-looked-for route of State Bond Issue No. 25, more familiarly known here as the "Egyptian Trail," has at last been tentatively determined by the Illinois Department of Public Works. The route from Kankakee to Effingham is included in the detail. From Champaign the road follows the Illinois Central Railroad to Mattoon. Leaving Mattoon, the route passes through Etna, Neoga and Sigel to Effingham... CHARLESTON -- Coles County State's Attorney Andrews is conducting an investigation of an incident after the Sunday night dance at Urban Park involving a 14-year-old girl of Charleston and two young men of Mattoon. Miss Mabel Adams went to the dance with a girl friend and two boys. When she had not returned home by noon on Monday, her mother sought the aid of police. Although the young men and her friend were located, Miss Adams still was missing. At 1:45 o'clock yesterday morning, she returned to her home. The girl told State's Attorney Andrews the dance ended so late she was afraid to return home, saying that on a previous occasion she had received a sound beating for attending a dance and was afraid the punishment would be repeated. The boys, both aged 17, engaged her a room at a hotel and here she stayed until her decision to return home.