Glancing Back for August 7

100 years ago, Aug. 7, 1920
CHARLESTON -- According to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Coles County has made a gain in population of 591 since 1910. This would be a gain of 1.1 percent. The present population is 35,108. As a county, Coles outstrips virtually all her neighbors, each of which has shown a decrease in population during the last 10 years... MATTOON -- Coles County State's Attorney has an opportunity for some nice girl to get a good home. Mr. Andrews contacted the newspaper saying he has an offer of a good home by a prominent lawyer and judge in southern Illinois for a "bright, healthy intelligent girl between the ages of nine and 12 years." As he has no girl on his list at this time of that age he asked for some publicity to help a girl get a good home. Mr. Andrews states he knows the gentleman quite well and knows it would be a wonderful opportunity for a nice girl... NEW YORK -- Babe Ruth continues to smash his own baseball home run record. The Babe's record of 29 home runs was eclipsed early last month. The New York Yankees' slugger belted two more homers yesterday at Detroit against the Tigers. Babe now has 41 round-trippers for the season.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- Philip Davis' grand champion Hereford brought a record price of $1.02 a pound in this year's 4-H livestock auction at the Coles County Fair. The prize steer, which weighed 905 pounds, was purchased by Coles County National Bank of Charleston for $923.10. In all, 93 animals sold at the auction brought a total of $23,928.37. Fourteen of the 56 head of steers will in the near future fill the meat cases at My Store in Mattoon. Richard Podeschi, operator of My Store, said the store purchased seven steers at the auction and obtained seven others purchased by other buyers... MATTOON -- The Mattoon area has been selected as a test site by Harcourt Brace Jovanovich of New York, an organization doing research to determine the performance levels of children nationally in specific age groups and related effects of the education and occupations of the heads of their households. About 100 children between the ages of 3 1/2 and 10 from the Mattoon area are needed to fulfill a quota from farming areas and smaller towns and cities.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- The threat of raining cats and dogs seemed to keep many pet lovers indoors Saturday. Only about 12 dogs were entered in the Mattoon Kennel Club's annual dog show at Peterson Park, a show that usually attracts anywhere from 20 to 60 dogs. Indeed, those in attendance had the opportunity to see a variety of purebred pooches. Everything from the popular golden retriever to the slightly more exotic Norwegian elkhound; from the (very) small toy Manchester to the comparatively giant rottweiler and brindle boxer. Barb Light showed both the Best Puppy, a Shetland sheepdog, and Best Adult for another Shetland sheepdog... OAKLAND -- The Oakland Envirothon team placed in the top 20 at the national Envirothon contest in Boise, Idaho last week. The Oakland team, consisting of Miranda Gutzmer, John Gutzmer, Candace Gullion, Lori Miller and Paul Strader, competed against 28 other teams. The team is sponsored by Marijon Stites and Jeff Botts. Envirothon is a yearlong environmental education program for high school students. It integrates aquatics, soils, wildlife, forestry and current environment issues. The Oakland team won the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District Envirothon in April.
