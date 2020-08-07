Glancing Back for August 7

CHARLESTON -- According to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Coles County has made a gain in population of 591 since 1910. This would be a gain of 1.1 percent. The present population is 35,108. As a county, Coles outstrips virtually all her neighbors, each of which has shown a decrease in population during the last 10 years... MATTOON -- Coles County State's Attorney has an opportunity for some nice girl to get a good home. Mr. Andrews contacted the newspaper saying he has an offer of a good home by a prominent lawyer and judge in southern Illinois for a "bright, healthy intelligent girl between the ages of nine and 12 years." As he has no girl on his list at this time of that age he asked for some publicity to help a girl get a good home. Mr. Andrews states he knows the gentleman quite well and knows it would be a wonderful opportunity for a nice girl... NEW YORK -- Babe Ruth continues to smash his own baseball home run record. The Babe's record of 29 home runs was eclipsed early last month. The New York Yankees' slugger belted two more homers yesterday at Detroit against the Tigers. Babe now has 41 round-trippers for the season.