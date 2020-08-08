Glancing Back for August 8

MATTOON -- The City of Mattoon has been awarded a $4268 grant to purchase equipment for the police department, according to George Pendell, city coordinator for state and federal aid. The grant was awarded by the Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. The city is to contribute $1,423 toward the project for a total of $5,691. Pendell said the city will use the funds to purchase a new police car and portable radios... MATTOON -- A 10-year-old boy was treated at Memorial Hospital after he caused a shell to explode. Kevin Bills, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Bills Jr. of Mattoon, suffered an injury to his left arm. Police said the youngster fired a BB gun at a shell he found and the shell exploded. Officers said a piece of brass from the shell struck the boy's arm. The incident occurred earlier this week.

CHARLESTON -- Claire Sanders, a former Charleston resident, hopes her book will help freshmen entering the University of Illinois. "The Right Foot Guide to the University of Illinois" covers everything from how to get to campus to what it means to have a teaching assistant. The 213-page book provides many pointers on what to expect on campus and in Champaign-Urbana. Sanders did not attend the U of I. Sanders had worked on a "Right Foot" book at Indiana University, her alma mater. Tall Order Press, the publisher, is now working on guides to Northwestern and Purdue universities... MATTOON -- Tim Gover of Mattoon recently was installed as governor of the 50 Rotary clubs in East-Central Illinois. Gover, a member of the Charleston Rotary Club, will serve as governor of District 6490 through June 30, 1996. Gover is the second Mattoon resident to serve as district governor in recent years. Elmer Goetz was district governor in the late 1980s. Gover is retired from the finance department of the Lumpkin College of Business at Eastern Illinois University. He and his wife Marilyn will visit all 50 Rotary clubs in the district through the fall. He is the fifth Charleston Rotarian to serve as district governor.