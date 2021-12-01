Glancing Back for Dec. 1: Campaign to fund Sarah Bush construction hits home stretch

100 years ago,
Dec. 1, 1921
MATTOON – Work is rapidly progressing on the Central Illinois Petroleum Company’s well on the Dobbs farm near Trilla, the company’s driller having a busy time getting the flow of salt water under control. W.D. Jones, one of the officials of the company, said the well had been drilled to a depth of 1,500 feet before the salt water was encountered. It is the belief of Superintendent Neher, who has charge of the drilling, that oil in paying quantity will be found at a depth of between 1,200 and 1,300 feet… CHARLESTON – A reported street battle, staged near the intersection of Fifth and Monroe streets at an early hour yesterday morning, caused some confusion, a bruised face, calling of a policeman and then a patching up of the so-called hostilities when the warring couple left in a taxi for Mattoon. No arrests were made, as each one refused to file a complaint. Police said a woman who gave her name as Anna Poller came to Charleston from Mattoon and registered at a hotel Monday evening. The woman is said to have kept close to her room all day and evening Tuesday but then received a telephone call to meet Harrison Frazier of Mattoon at Fifth and Monroe. The couple conversed for a few minutes when, so the woman claims, the man struck her several times in the face. Following the affray, a taxi was pressed into service by the couple who asked the driver to take them to Mattoon.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – Additional pledges totaling $89,820 have brought the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive to nearly two-thirds of its goal, it was announced last night. The additional pledges reported brought the total to $1,605,167, or 64 percent of the minimum goal of $2.5 million. Still needed to meet that goal is $894,833. Melvin C. Lockard, general campaign chairman, said just two weeks remain “to finish the toughest and roughest campaign in the history of this area.” The campaign is scheduled to end Dec. 14… CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council today approved a resolution requesting a federal grant for construction of a $404,000 indoor-outdoor swimming pool complex at Trojan Hill. The resolution authorizes the city’s Playground and Recreation Department to file a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In April 1970, the Illinois Department of Conservation rejected a request by the city for federal matching funds to build a pool. The pool project was shelved until October of this year when the Charleston Rotary Club approached the Charleston school board with a plan to build the pool on school district property at Trojan Hill.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.
