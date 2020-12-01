Glancing Back for Dec. 1

100 years ago,
Dec. 1, 1920
CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elston and Charleston City Clerk Shoemaker issued 750 hunting licenses in November. Elston also issued 20 licenses for trapping while Mr. Shoemaker has issued nine. Last year these officials issued more than 60 trapping licenses. In Mattoon, City Clerk Webb issued 1,168 hunting licenses for the year as compared with 1,275 issued the preceding year. Trapping licenses this year reached only 35 while 82 were issued the preceding year... CHARLESTON — An average of one marriage licenses a day was the record made by Coles County Clerk Elston for the month of November with a total of 30. The ages ranged from 83 years old down to the gushing school girl of 16 years. Twenty-two of the licenses were issued to parties above the age of 21 while eight required the consent of the parents of one of the individuals. Two of the bridegrooms were the senior of their brides by 23 years. One couple given happiness for life were colored.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — A tentative outline of a national railroad passenger network to be operated by a quasi-government corporation likely includes a stop in Mattoon with daily service between Chicago and New Orleans. Secretary of Transportation John Volpe yesterday unveiled a tentative plan which includes connecting 14 major cities, plus intermediate points. The new rail program is expected to begin May 1. The Chicago-New Orleans route is the same route as the current Panama Limited, operated by the Illinois Central Railroad. That route does stop in Mattoon... CHARLESTON — Tom Reed, manager of the Brown Shoe Co. plant in Charleston, today denied that the plant will close in January. Reed said the plant has work lined up through April. He said that because Brown Shoe closed its Mattoon plant, some people think that means the company will close all of its plants. Brown Shoe is Charleston's oldest industry, employing more than 400 people at the facility on North Division Street.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — After President Bill Clinton signed a federal highway bill that ended the national 55 mph speed limit, Illinois said "not so fast." Gov. Jim Edgar announced that Illinois highways will remain at 55, including interstate highways, except for 23 stretches of interstate and four-lane highways that will increase to 65 mph. Coles County Sheriff Jim Kimball and Moultrie County Sheriff Rieck Kendall said a higher speed limit could increase traffic fatalities... CHARLESTON — Noah Gent may not have many lines in the Eastern Illinois University theatre production of "A Christmas Carol," but he does have the big one. As Tiny Tim, 7-year-old Gent has the show-stopping "God bless us every one." But the first-time actor said he's not nervous about performing on stage. EIU instructor Mary Yarbrough, a friend of Gent's parents, Ross and Nancy Gent of Charleston, recommended Noah to director Jean Wolski. Noah summed up negotiations with a shrug: "Mary asked me. I said, yes, so I'm in the play."
