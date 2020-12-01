Glancing Back for Dec. 1

CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elston and Charleston City Clerk Shoemaker issued 750 hunting licenses in November. Elston also issued 20 licenses for trapping while Mr. Shoemaker has issued nine. Last year these officials issued more than 60 trapping licenses. In Mattoon, City Clerk Webb issued 1,168 hunting licenses for the year as compared with 1,275 issued the preceding year. Trapping licenses this year reached only 35 while 82 were issued the preceding year... CHARLESTON — An average of one marriage licenses a day was the record made by Coles County Clerk Elston for the month of November with a total of 30. The ages ranged from 83 years old down to the gushing school girl of 16 years. Twenty-two of the licenses were issued to parties above the age of 21 while eight required the consent of the parents of one of the individuals. Two of the bridegrooms were the senior of their brides by 23 years. One couple given happiness for life were colored.