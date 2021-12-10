Glancing Back for Dec. 10: That's milk leaking from that car's radiator

100 years ago,

Dec. 10, 1921

MATTOON – The ninth alleged member of the gang of automobile thieves was arrested in St. Louis late yesterday afternoon, according to Chief of Police McKleroy. The arrest of Bert Matthews in St. Louis followed by a few hours the arrest of Corda DeLong by Mattoon police. Federal officers are said to be on their way to Mattoon to get Sylva Jackson, as he is supposed to be connected to theft of the Phelan automobile, which was taken to some place in Indiana… TUSCOLA – A flivver that stood in front of the Tuscola State Bank a few days ago had a radiator that was leaking at every pore. This is no unusual sight on the street with the number of old cars about, says the Tuscola Review, but in this case it attracted attention because the beater was leaking milk. Some farmer had evidently filled his radiator with buttermilk. This suggests the idea that had he filled it with cream, he could have churned it on his way to town and then taken out a few pounds of nice butter, ready to market.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Winds up to 75 miles an hour buffeted the Mattoon area today, causing minor damage and some power outages. During the wind and rain storm about 9 a.m., wind gusts of 70 to 75 miles per hour were recorded at Coles County Memorial Airport. Earlier in the morning gusts were recorded at 55 mph. A tornado watch was in effect in Shelby County. CIPS reported that a few utility poles were snapped in Mattoon and some areas lost power for a short time. More severe power outages occurred in Charleston, Tuscola and Lovington. A large display window at Anderman Furniture, 1504 Broadway, was broken by the high wind… CHARLESTON – Mortgage loans at the Charleston Federal Land Bank Association totaled more than $12 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, it was announced last night at the annual stockholders meeting. Association Manager Eugene Davis said the $12 million figure represented a $1.1 million increase over the previous year. Clyde Johnson of the Federal Land Bank of St. Louis told those attending the dinner meeting that the 1969 Census of Agriculture showed that land values in Coles County had increased by $158 per acre, or 37 percent, in five years… CHARLESTON – All signals are “go” for Charleston-Mattoon fielding a team in next year’s Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League, according to an announcement today by J.W. Sanders, chief instigator of the move. There are presently five teams in the league – Springfield, Bloomington, Galesburg, Macomb and Peoria. It will take a minimum of three votes from those five for Charleston-Mattoon to gain membership.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Lake Land College’s technology committee last night presented a one-year, $1.7 million plan to the Board of Trustees that would expand the college’s computer system and make multimedia technology available. The 18-member committee worked for more than a year forming the proposal which calls for 270 new computers, a faculty and staff network, new fiber-optic wiring for all 13 campus buildings, CD-ROM networking, email and full Internet access. After several years of teaching technology as a class, now we need to make (computers) a tool to enhance learning,” said Goble Jessup, committee chairman… SULLIVAN – The “Redskins” nickname will continue to be a part of Sullivan High School’s sports tradition as it has since 1939. The school district administration recommended last night that the board retain the name, despite concerns of American Indian representatives. Administrators also suggested sending a survey to Sullivan schools alumni plus middle school and high school students to ask their opinions about changing the nickname. The board considered the matter after five members of the American Indian Movement attended last month’s meeting and asked for the change, calling “Redskins” racist and derogatory. About 125 people crowded into the high school Media Center last night to hear the board’s decision, which was greeted by a loud round of applause after the unanimous vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0