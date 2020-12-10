Glancing Back for Dec. 10

MATTOON — With five months remaining in the city of Mattoon fiscal year, the prospects look bright for all funds except the fire fund, highway fund and the grounds and building fund. The latter two funds are already exhausted and the fire fund has $200 to carry on until May 1 unless taxes get paid in full. In that case, the fund would have another $2,875, less 5 percent interest on the amount already borrowed. R.M. Frisbey, chairman of the city's finance committee, said it is the experience of all city governments that tax levies are never paid in full... CHARLESTON — Glennie Pyles, 14 years of age, son of Mr. and Mrs. Noah Pyles, farmers living south of Charleston, has disappeared and been missing since Nov. 30. The boy had been suspended from his duties at the Normal School and, fearing punishment upon his return home, fled from the vicinity and has not been seen since. At the time of his disappearance, the lad wore a brown coat, brown cap and a mustard-colored sweater. His left leg is crippled.