Glancing Back for Dec. 10

100 years ago,
Dec. 10, 1920
MATTOON — With five months remaining in the city of Mattoon fiscal year, the prospects look bright for all funds except the fire fund, highway fund and the grounds and building fund. The latter two funds are already exhausted and the fire fund has $200 to carry on until May 1 unless taxes get paid in full. In that case, the fund would have another $2,875, less 5 percent interest on the amount already borrowed. R.M. Frisbey, chairman of the city's finance committee, said it is the experience of all city governments that tax levies are never paid in full... CHARLESTON — Glennie Pyles, 14 years of age, son of Mr. and Mrs. Noah Pyles, farmers living south of Charleston, has disappeared and been missing since Nov. 30. The boy had been suspended from his duties at the Normal School and, fearing punishment upon his return home, fled from the vicinity and has not been seen since. At the time of his disappearance, the lad wore a brown coat, brown cap and a mustard-colored sweater. His left leg is crippled.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council yesterday elected Richard A. Lumpkin Jr. of Mattoon as president for the coming year. Lumpkin will succeed Dr. Emil Gritti of Mattoon. Other new officers will be Robert Carlisle of Charleston, vice president; Dr. Eugene Aikman of Mattoon, treasurer; and Mrs. Patricia Jenkins administrator of Charleston Community Hospital, secretary. It was announced that a technician is being trained for an artificial kidney machine, which may be in operation at Mattoon Memorial Hospital by March 1... CHARLESTON — Bill Browning, executive vice president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, has been named manager of employee and community relations at the new Trailmobile plant, effective Jan. 4. Jerry Bennett, president of the Chamber board, will succeed Browning as executive vice president. The Trailmobile plant, being built north of Charleston, will have capacity to produce 8,000 truck trailers a year with more than 350 employees.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
