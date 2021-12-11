Glancing Back for Dec. 11: Coles Co. residents continue to challenge 911 address changes

MATTOON – Those raising funds for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center “must redouble our efforts” to reach their goal by Tuesday, said Melvin Lockard, general drive chairman. The $2.5 million drive is scheduled to end in three days. Pledges topping $2 million have been reported. That is 82.4 percent of the overall goal. Lockard asked that all Coles County residents “check their own souls and hearts to see if they can’t add something to their pledges.” He said pledges can be paid over a period as long as five years. Lockard said the new hospital “is the greatest thing this community has tried to do and we don’t want to come up short.” … MATTOON – Officers and directors of the Coles County Board of Realtors were installed this week during the annual dinner meeting at the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. New officers are Martin Garbe, Mattoon, president; Mrs. Virginia Ferguson, Charleston, vice president; Leland Hall, Charleston, immediate past president; and Mrs. Ann Hummel, Mattoon, secretary-treasurer. Jack Patrick, Mattoon, and Ronnie Lanman, Charleston, were elected to the board of directors.

CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board has heard some concerns about rural address changes for the 911 emergency system, and might hear more as residents start receiving notifications of the new addresses. A rural Charleston resident attended yesterday’s county board meeting and wondered why mailing addresses can’t be separated from 911 addresses. Board member Tim Yow, who chairs the county’s Regional Planning and Development Commission, said the commission has received 13 letters thus far. The commission will compile the letters into a report for the 911 board. The county board also changed the requirements of serving on the 911 board to state that one member of the board must be an elected official, other than a county board member. That change almost ensures that Judge Paul Komada can remain on the board, which he has been serving as one of two members of the general public. The Illinois Commerce Commission has ruled that it could have only one such representative… CHARLESTON – Knowing that few people recover from meningitis, the father of the Eastern Illinois University student hospitalized last month with the disease is calling his daughter’s recovery a remarkable story. Dan Kelly, of Normal, said his 19-year-old daughter, Kathryn, continues to make progress, although still hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Her condition has been upgraded from serious to fair. Kathryn Kelly was admitted to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 20 after complaining of flu-like symptoms. Meningitis is an infection of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord that can be caused by virus or bacteria.