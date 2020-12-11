Glancing Back for Dec. 11

100 years ago,
Dec. 11, 1920
MATTOON — Impressions made on the country lad and the city boy at the Illinois State Fair School, conducted in Springfield in conjunction with State Fair last summer, are set forth in essays written by the 251 boys who attended the school. The essays were submitted to F.G. Blair, state superintendent of public instruction, who judged them for prizes. The best essay submitted by farm boys was judged by Mr. Blair to be that of Harlow Boyd of Gays in Moultrie County. Second prize went to a boy from Sycamore in DeKalb County. Master Boyd was extremely interested in farming as a business. He said farmers must be adept at accounting. Quite a few farmers today, he wrote, are farming just as their forefathers did. They keep no record of their business. Others, he said, have accounts so fixed that they can see just where their business is lacking... CHARLESTON — For the first time, the eastern Illinois State Normal School has a high school basketball team. The first game of the season will be played Dec. 16 with Lincoln College on the local floor. A good team has been produced for this year, composed of Turney, Prather, "Jimmie" Lynch, Leathers, Dunn, Swope, McCall, Hawland and McNeilly.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Charis "Carrie" Rata of Omaio, New Zealand, lives just 26 miles from an active volcano. And, while she enjoys swimming in the bay just a short distance from her home, her younger siblings aren't allowed to swim there alone. Sharks also swim in that bay. Miss Rata is the AFS foreign exchange student this year at Mattoon High School and is staying with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Strohl. She also is a member of the Maoris, the indigenous people of New Zealand. She is the only Maori student in the United States who is an AFS student... MATTOON — Electrical service was interrupted for up to 40 minutes early today in Greenup, Neoga and other communities. Robert G. Lane, division manager of the CIPS office in Mattoon, Effingham, Newton and Casey also were affected. An underground cable failure was the likely cause of the problem, Lane said. A spokesman for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. said phone service in some towns was affected briefly. The outage occurred about 5:30 a.m.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The Grinch is loose in Charleston. And, just as he did in the cartoon show when he tried to steal Christmas, he's found the strength of 10 Grinches, plus two. Someone — or some group, more likely — managed to steal a 400-pound, wire-and-steel snowman sculpture from outside Lorelei Sims' blacksmith shop late last week. Sims said "Rusty the Snowman" was placed outside her shop Wednesday evening so people could see it while the snow was falling. She speculated the theft was a prank, but would have required several people with a pickup truck... MATTOON — Saturday's auction to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters raised $5,595, exceeding the goal and pleasing organizers. April Stremming, secretary of the board of directors, said the goal was to raise $5,000, "so we're terribly excited." Many attendees did their Christmas shopping at the nearly 5½-hour auction, held at Cross County Mall. Stremming said fruit baskets were a popular item as were a one-year cable TV subscription, Amtrak tickets and sports memorabilia.
