Glancing Back for Dec. 11

MATTOON — Impressions made on the country lad and the city boy at the Illinois State Fair School, conducted in Springfield in conjunction with State Fair last summer, are set forth in essays written by the 251 boys who attended the school. The essays were submitted to F.G. Blair, state superintendent of public instruction, who judged them for prizes. The best essay submitted by farm boys was judged by Mr. Blair to be that of Harlow Boyd of Gays in Moultrie County. Second prize went to a boy from Sycamore in DeKalb County. Master Boyd was extremely interested in farming as a business. He said farmers must be adept at accounting. Quite a few farmers today, he wrote, are farming just as their forefathers did. They keep no record of their business. Others, he said, have accounts so fixed that they can see just where their business is lacking... CHARLESTON — For the first time, the eastern Illinois State Normal School has a high school basketball team. The first game of the season will be played Dec. 16 with Lincoln College on the local floor. A good team has been produced for this year, composed of Turney, Prather, "Jimmie" Lynch, Leathers, Dunn, Swope, McCall, Hawland and McNeilly.