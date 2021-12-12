Glancing Back for Dec. 12: Mattoon man admits to being part of car theft gang

MATTOON — John Morgan Lloyd, 21, of Mattoon was arrested Saturday afternoon on information that Lloyd was connected with the big automobile theft ring, nine other men having been previously arrested on the same charge. Lloyd was taken to the police station and for nine hours and at first maintained absolute ignorance of any doings of the gang. It was not until the persuasion of his mother and an uncle prevailed upon him to confess. At 1 o’clock Sunday morning he broke down and confessed to being a member of the gang… MATTOON — Words of praise for a Mattoon woman appeared in a recent issue of the Nashville Tennessean newspaper. Miss Florence Simms of New York, industrial secretary of the national YWCA, one of the most accepted authorities on women in the business world, is in Nashville with many demands on her time. Her feature appearance in Nashville will be a Friday night dinner at the YWCA which will include many of the male employers in banking and manufacturing. While in Nashville, Miss Simms will be heard at a number of the larger schools and colleges. Miss Simms has given the keenest thought and study on the subject of woman in the world industry in this country and in Europe. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.M. Simms of Mattoon and expects to arrive here on Dec. 22 for a Christmas visit with her family… CHARLESTON — A payroll of $9,183 for last week and 503 employees was the great record made at the Brown Shoe Factory in Charleston, perhaps the greatest record by any of several plants of the company for the same period. The Charleston plant is now running at full capacity, and the schedule of 4,250 pairs of shows produced daily has been reached, and it is said that Mr. Ekins, the superintendent, has received a new schedule calling for 4,500 pairs daily.