Glancing Back for Dec. 12

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie announced yesterday that Illinois National Guard Brig. Gen. John R. Phipps of Mattoon has been named assistant adjutant general of Illinois, effective immediately. Phipps said he will move to Springfield, which is required by law. Phipps also said he will retain his post as commanding general of the National Guard's Emergency Operations Headquarters in Chicago. The headquarters is in charge of controlling disturbances in the state. In 1968, Phipps was commanding general of National Guard troops on duty during Democratic National Convention disturbances in Chicago... SHELBYVILLE — The Defense Department announced yesterday that Army Spec. Billy R. Strohl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey and Blanche Strohl of Westervelt, died Saturday in Vietnam as a result of nonhostile action. Spec. Strohl is survived by his parents, three sisters and one brother.

MATTOON — Think big and be ready to fight for changes, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee of the Illinois Senate told local and area educators yesterday. Republican state Sen. Steve Rauschenberger of Elgin came to Mattoon as part of a program for elected officials from the Chicago area to get a better understanding of downstate school needs. In a question-and-answer period, Rauschenberger made no promises the state will have money to help build new schools or rehabilitate old buildings. He criticized a traditional formula that sends one dollar of every three for schools to universities... MATTOON — By law, Illinois community colleges such as Lake Land are prohibited from having their own student housing. But this doesn't mean student housing shouldn't be explored, said Lake Land Board of Trustees student representative Becky Buckner at last night's board meeting. A recent student survey gave the lack of student housing negative marks. Buckner had petitions with more than 200 signatures from students who would consider affordable housing close to the college a positive move.