Glancing Back for Dec. 13: Coles County residents asked 'Bring home the bacon' for hospital

100 years ago,

Dec. 13, 1921

CHARLESTON — The Victory Arch, which spanned the intersection of Monroe and Sixth streets, is being razed by George Stamper and a force of workmen. The arch, which was one of the most attractive in the country, welcomed the returning and victorious soldiers home after the defeat of the enemy in the world war. For some time the huge structure was considered dangerous, and at a recent Charleston City Council meeting, Mayor Dunn was authorized to take steps to remove it… MATTOON — Sherrie Mathers, who was widely known 25 years ago as one of the nation’s leading actors, and who died of self-inflicted wounds at the Misericordia Hospital in New York City, was intimately well-known during that time by Mattoon theater-goers. Mathers, who was known in the theatrical world as Sherrie Matthews, made his first stage appearance while a resident of Mattoon. His father, James Mathers, was employed by the Big Four Railroad and moved his family here in 1875 when Sherrie was about 8. Young Mathers began touring with the Kennard Brothers, a comedy pair. He later joined a circus as an acrobat, then organized his own minstrel show from Mattoon. Mathers returned to Mattoon and, with Harry Bulger, formed his own comedy show. Unfortunately, he later suffered a paralytic stroke. George M. Cohan, one of his intimate personal friends, recognized Mathers as an excellent playwright.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — “Bring home the bacon” is the slogan adopted for the final campaign report of the Sarah Bush Lincoln building fund campaign, according to Melvin C. Lockard, general campaign chairman, and Edward Boone, Charleston chairman. A total of $438,758 is the total needed to reach the minimum goal of $2.5 million pledged by local residents toward the $11 million cost of the new hospital. The $2.5 million local contribution is needed to qualify for federal Hill-Burton funds which will total about $2 million. Auditors will be on hand at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson Junior High School to begin receiving reports… MATTOON — Representatives of the five-team Central Illinois Collegiate League voted unanimously in favor of extending a franchise to Charleston-Mattoon for the 1972 season. J.W. Sanders, assistant baseball coach at Eastern Illinois University and chief booster of locating a CICL team in Coles County, was at today’s meeting. Sanders said league officials weren’t in favor of calling the new club the “Chartoons” as was being considered. Somebody came up with the name “Charleston-Mattoon Twins, which Sanders said “wouldn’t be too bad.” … BRIGHTON, Colo. — Harry L. “Tiny” Hill, 60, a musician perhaps best known for his rendition of “Angry,” died today in a Brighton hospital. Hill, a headliner in the 1940s, was a native of Sullivan, Ill. Hill, who at one time weighed 385 pounds, organized a three-piece band featuring country music. His big band career spanned more than 40 years.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate has purchased the office of Eli Sidwell and Associates and is now operating out of the office on Lincoln Avenue. Greg Staton and Wayne Moore, who own the Coldwell Banker agency in Mattoon, purchased the Sidwell agency last week. Staton will manage the Charleston agency while also remaining active with the Mattoon office. “We’ll have the same phone number, the same address and the same good people,” said Staton, who has been with Coldwell Banker since 1984… CHARLESTON — Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay University will drop its scholarship football program. Austin Peay, coming off its 12th straight losing season, including a 1-10 record this year, has announced it will no longer offer football scholarships. OVC member Morehead State dropped scholarships last year, playing football but not in the OVC. Guess who is Eastern Illinois University’s homecoming opponent next season? Yes, the Governors of Austin Peay.

